Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to hit USD 144.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The ambulatory surgical centers market value is estimated to exceed USD 144.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A rise in demand for inpatient and outpatient care services across ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) will shape the industry outlook. With the increasing cost of healthcare at general hospitals, patients are preferring ASCs for getting adequate treatment for their illnesses. These facilities offer various insurance options and reimbursement policies. Government agencies across the world are implementing favorable reimbursement plans related to ASC services which should encourage patients to receive outpatient care services.

Ambulatory surgical centers market from physician-only owned segment was valued at USD 52 billion in 2022. Overall, physician-owned ASCs provide affordable care at costs lower than that required to perform procedures at other ASCs. These facilities typically have fewer overhead expenses and are certified by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) to provide reimbursement for procedures performed. With the rising cost of healthcare, patients are increasingly looking for affordable surgeries and treatment options. The ability to provide cost-effective surgical treatment will pave the way for physician-owned ASCs.

"Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Statistics by Ownership (Physician Only, Hospital Only, Corporation Only, Physician & Hospital, Physician & Corporation, Hospital & Corporation), Surgery (Dental, Otolaryngology, Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Plastic Surgery, Podiatry), Specialty (Single specialty, Multi-specialty), Service (Diagnosis, Treatment), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Neurology segment is projected to exhibit 5.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. The rising prevalence of neurovascular disorders and technological advancements have propelled the demand for minimally invasive neurovascular procedures at ASCs. These minimally invasive techniques ensure less pain, boost recovery time, and allow patients to cut treatment costs. Additionally, neurology-focused ASCs offer specialized treatments to patients with skilled interventions by neurology experts and advanced medical technologies.

Ambulatory surgical centers market from the treatment service segment is anticipated to expand at 5% CAGR from 2023-2032. ASCs have become the go-to solution for patients looking for cost-effective treatment. ASCs are steadily taking over other healthcare facilities with favorable financial incentives and clinically advanced technology. These factors ensure faster and more accurate courses of treatment for patients. Increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits have increased the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, proliferating the need for treatment at ASCs.

Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market is poised to reach USD 34 billion by 2032. APAC countries such as India and China are home to the world’s largest populations. Meanwhile, Japan is among the top 5 countries with the highest geriatric population. Robust population showcases a high prevalence of non-communicable and chronic diseases in these countries. Increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure and the establishment of specialized units are set to boost the regional ASCs industry outlook.

The competitive landscape of the ambulatory surgical centers market is inclusive of companies like Ambulatory Surgical Center of America, Proliance Surgeons, AMSURG, ASD Management, Physicians Endoscopy, Pinnacle III, Regent Surgical Health, Surgery Partners, SurgCenter Development, HCA Healthcare, SCA Health, Surgical Management Professionals, Tenet Health.

