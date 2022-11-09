Clostridium Diagnostics Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Type (Clostridium Difficile, Clostridium Perfringens, Clostridium Botulinum, Clostridium Tetani, and Clostridium Sordellii), by Test (Immunoassay and Molecular Diagnostics), End-user (Hospitals, Government Diagnostic Laboratories, and Independent/Private Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the clostridium diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2030. The launch of awareness campaigns, the growing introduction of new therapeutics, and ongoing partnerships among the players are the key driving factors for the market expansion.

Market Drivers

Globally, there is a substantial ageing population, and the prevalence of clostridium-related disorders is predicted to increase market revenue. Other aspects that are anticipated to contribute to future market growth include lifestyle changes, ongoing healthcare infrastructure development, and technological breakthroughs like artificial intelligence and automation. Clinical laboratories are increasingly using automation and robots, improving patient care by allowing laboratory personnel to provide results more quickly and with fewer mistakes. Diagnostics technologies today can automate sample transportation, classification, accessory, and inspection. To retain profitability, laboratories have focused on automation for more than ten years, increasing demand for improved clostridium tests.

Moreover, another significant element influencing the market over the projection period is the introduction of new vaccinations. For instance, in August 2021, a novel vaccine developed by Huawei Pharma Canada Corporation Inc. was approved for use against necrotic enteritis (NE), brought on by Clostridium perfringens type A in broiler chickens. However, during the forecast period, it is anticipated that a lack of resources and knowledge in developing countries will hinder market expansion. Another factor predicted to restrain market expansion during the evaluation period is the more significant cost of R&D and vaccine production.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user Segmentation’

Based on end-users, the global clostridium diagnostics market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Government Diagnostic Laboratories

Independent/Private Laboratories

The end-use market for the independent/private labs segment has emerged as the most profitable. It is anticipated to expand quickly over the forecast period. This market expansion is expected to be fuelled by the numerous laboratories using clostridium diagnostic kits. However, the hospital segment had a significant revenue share because hospitals increasingly prefer to conduct various tests, including invasive and non-invasive diagnoses. Because hospitals now have access to cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, patient preference for them will only increase in future years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global clostridium diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global market for clostridium diagnostics market. High cardiac research and development spending is predicted to drive regional market expansion. Increased patient awareness is anticipated to support market growth in North America.

On the other side, Asia Pacific had the fastest growth during the anticipated period. Because of rising healthcare expenses and clostridium prevalence, the growing economies in the Asia Pacific region, including India, China, and Japan, will likely have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the Japanese market can be attributed to the adoption of practical measures. For instance, as part of a larger strategy to fight infectious diseases, Japan established a new centre in March 2022 with a US$ 1.6 billion budget to fund vaccine and pharmaceutical programmes. Additionally, SCARDA will be charged with developing a flagship R&D site for collaborative projects and overseeing funding for R&D endeavours. During the projection period, these factors are expected to give the Japanese market several expansion opportunities.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global clostridium diagnostics market include:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Siemens AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avisa Pharma

Fujirebio US, Inc.

MGB Bio Pharma

bioMrieux SA

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

To maintain market position and expand product offering, the major market players are concentrating on creating new strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships.

