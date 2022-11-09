2022 Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance (Singapore, Singapore - December 6-7, 2022)

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ACSS 2022, themed "A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance", the two-day Conference will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and best practices in the world of Sport Science.

Leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars will attend to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Sport Science. We encourage research papers and training approaches based on integrating different disciplines applied in Sports Science to enhance sports performance to be submitted to the conference.

Expect presentations on the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Sport Science.

Join us for ACSS 2022 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore, and walk away with powerful knowledge that will empower you to forge the path for the future of Sport Science. Limited seating may apply.

Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.

Who Should Attend:

Researchers and Professionals involved in Sport Science. Anybody with a passion for Sports. Expect to gain a deeper understanding of the subject and receive expert advice and information.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yig2uy



