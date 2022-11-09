BLDC Fan Market to Reach $2.04 Billion by 2032. Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%: Market Decipher Analysis

Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Report “BLDC Fan Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032” shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering 10 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Market Decipher estimates the Global BLDC Fan Market size to be US $1.14 Billion by 2021 (year-end data) and is projected to reach US $2.04 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

“Market Decipher has revealed that BLDC Fan is gaining popularity in the market because of the aspirational and environmentally conscious consumer segment, rapid urbanization, and rising temperatures. BLDC Fans being smaller in size compared to conventional fans are widely used in computer peripherals, vehicles, aircraft, hand-held power tools, and many other sophisticated applications. In response to this, some of the biggest manufacturers in the BLDC fan market are expanding their product portfolio to offer variety and energy efficiency. Market Decipher identifies the increasing disposable income among individuals as one of the prime reasons driving the BLDC fan market growth during the next few years. The Asian-Pacific region dominates the BLDC Fan Market and the Middle East and African regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the market.”

India is emerging as a major market for BLDC fans.

India became one of the first countries in the world to launch a comprehensive cooling action plan – the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), an ambitious initiative to address the country’s cooling needs while reducing climate impacts. With ceiling fans among the fastest-selling appliances in the Asia-Pacific region scaling up appliances like brushless ceiling fans, or BLDC fans can ensure comfort for millions of people. Conventional fans with induction motors usually consume 70-75 watts of power. The BLDC fans consume half as much power. Thus, an Indian household with 4 conventional fans can save approximately Rs. 7000 annually on its electricity bill by switching to BLDC fans. Due to its lower cost, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness, BLDC fans are gaining traction in the Indian market.

Recent Developments by Companies:

• In 2022, EESL launches 5-star BLDC ceiling fans: The brushless DC fans have a sweep size of 1200 mm with a power input varying from 28W-32W as compared to the 70-75W of power consumed by conventional ceiling fans.



• In 2022, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor unveil the industry’s smallest smart BLDC fans design to meet reduced PCB layout requirements.





• In 2022, Havells reintroduced its ‘Hawa Badlegi’ campaign, showcasing its Stealth BLDC Ceiling Fan range.





• In 2022, Xiaomi smart BLDC standing fan with voice control was launched in India.

• In 2022, EESL plans to float a tender for additional procurement of 1 Lakh Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) ceiling fans. These fans have been launched after the success of its pilot project wherein the EESL had produced 1 lakh fans.

•The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is taking proactive measures in its true spirit towards protecting the environment and effectively implementing energy efficiency activities that contribute 50 percent in addressing climate change. It plans for the replacement of the existing 5,000 ceiling fans of TTD Buildings with BLDC fans which are highly energy efficient and could save around 0.88 million units per annum with Rs 62 lakh monetary savings and payback of just 2 years 2 months for the investment

•Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has unveiled its latest energy-efficient ceiling fan range – Energion Groove. Its all-new 5-star-rated fan is powered by an ActivBLDC motor – promising 220CMM air delivery while saving on electric bills.

