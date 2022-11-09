With 5.5% CAGR, Contraceptives Market Size worth USD 30.15 Billion in 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contraceptives market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of low-dose combined oral contraceptives (COCs). They include progestogen blended with 20-35 micrograms of ethinylestradiol. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Contraceptives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Contraceptive Drugs and Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the contraceptives market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development:

August 2020: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a non-hormonal vaginal gel named Phexxi. It was developed by the University of Illinois Chicago. It is a combination of potassium bitartrate, citric acid, and lactic acid.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 30.15 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 22.49 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150





Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing Government Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand for Contraceptives

As the population is surging worldwide, the governments are taking persistent initiatives to conduct awareness campaigns for lowering the risks of unwanted pregnancies, sexual disorders, and abortion. The Government of India, for instance, committed to deliver family planning services by the end of 2020 to 48 million new users at the London Summit on Family Planning. Similarly, the U.S. government developed an infant and a maternal health initiative to promote the usage of contraceptives effectively. However, contraceptives may cause multiple side-effects, such as migraine, headaches, and nausea. This factor may hinder contraceptives market growth.





Segments :

Contraceptive Drugs Segment to Dominate Fueled by Their High Efficiency

Based on product, the contraceptive drugs ices segment is set to grow with highest CAGR in the near future on account of their high demand, as well as their increasing efficiency in monitoring women’s health.

Contraceptives Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Product Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices By Gender Male

Female By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinies

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGO

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Rising Cases of Teenage Pregnancies to Boost Growth in Europe

In 2019, North America generated USD 9.71 billion in terms of revenue and would lead in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of unwanted pregnancies in the region. Europe is set to exhibit a considerable growth owing to the rising prevalence of teen pregnancies. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR backed by the increasing entrance of new companies in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals for Intensifying Competition

The market is fragmented owing to the availability of a large number of contraceptives. Most of the companies are frequently conducting elaborate studies to come up with state-of-the-art products to meet the growing demand. Some of the others are trying to bag FDA approvals for their newly discovered products.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Cooper Surgical. Inc. (US)

The Female Health Company (US.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel)

Merck & Co., Ine. (US)

Mayer Laboratories, Inc (US)

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. (U.S)

Medisafe Distribution Inc. (U.S)

Other Players





