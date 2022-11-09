With 9.5% CAGR, Transplantation Market Size to Surpass Around USD 27.18 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transplantation market size was valued at USD 12.11 billion in 2021 and USD 14.37 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 27.18 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market is growing incredibly well due to the rising awareness among individuals about organ transplantation for the treatment of organ failure. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Global Transplantation Market, 2022-2029."







Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Precise Bio joined hands with Carl Zeiss Meditec to develop and commercialize fabricated corneal tissue for transplants in patients in treating vision correction and keratoconus.

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Rise in Healthcare Needs for Curing Chronic Ailments to Fuel Product Demand

The rise in healthcare needs for curing chronic ailments is a crucial factor that has led to the transplantation market growth. Furthermore, the emphasis on implementing favorable reimbursement policies and developed healthcare infrastructure are stimulating the market's growth. Meanwhile, shortage of organ donors for transplant procedures could impede the global market growth.





COVID-19 Impact-

Rising Fear of Infection among Individuals Impede Market Growth

A considerable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed on the healthcare sector during the outbreak. The fear of infection among individuals while transplanting the organ during the outbreak has negatively affected the market growth. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of technologically advanced offerings in treating diseases during the pandemic has augmented the demand.

Segments-

Growing Demand in Healthcare Industry Drives Tissue Products Segment

On the basis of product type, the market is classified into immunosuppressive drugs, preservation solutions, and tissue products. The tissue products segment is expected to rule due to their growing demand in the healthcare sector to cure injury and treat trauma cases.

Rising Number of Accident Cases will Favor Market Development

In terms of application, the market is categorized into tissue transplantation and organ transplantation. The tissue transplantation segment will gain traction due to the rising number of accidents and burn cases.

Rise in the Number of Hospitals to Avoid Catastrophic Damage Spurs Hospitals Segment

Based on the end-user, the market is classified into transplantation centers, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment will maintain its leadership due to the rise in the number of hospitals for treating catastrophic tissues.





Regional Insights

Rapid Adoption of Three-Dimensional (3D) Bioprinting Nurtures Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to have considerable global transplantation market share due to favorable reimbursement policies and rapid adoption of three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting across the region.

The Europe market is likely to showcase prominent growth during the projected period due to the rising awareness about organ donations and increasing patient pool across the region.

Asia Pacific held a robust foothold during the forecast period. Certain factors, such as rise in the number of chronic ailments and rising geriatric population, could spur market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Soaring Investments in Innovation will Favor Market Growth

Major companies, such as Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., MTF Biologics, and Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, are likely to invest in R&D activities and technology verticals to establish their solid footholds in the marketplace. Furthermore, the key players in this segment enter into collaborations to support healthcare needs.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Report:

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.)

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Corporation) (U.S.)

BioLife Solutions (U.S.)

TransMedics (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)





