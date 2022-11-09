The Rise of Ecosystems, 2022 Research Study: Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study places the key digital technologies which are being adopted into a broad yet deep perspective.

The choice of the most promising infrastructure and services in the period ahead is based on a diversity of sources. They range from existing third-party analysis and the informed views of technology analysts to many interviews conducted among the technology expert and innovator community.

To deepen the perspective even further, the report includes technological forecasts from other studies, in particular 5G and FTTx World Markets. The Services section outlines the maturity and adoption levels of technologies.

The study offers an analysis of how these infrastructure and services could affect business ecosystems and market uptakes.

"Infrastructure" covers five domains: 5G, 6G, Open RAN, Fixed gigabit networks and private investments in infrastructure.

"Services" covers five domains: metaverse, future of tech, cybersecurity, smart mobility and future of work.

Key Topics Covered:

Infrastructure

Continuing the 5G journey

Paving the way to 6G

Open RAN

Fixed gigabit market

Private investments in telecom infrastructure

Services

Metaverse

The future of tech services

Cybersecurity

Smart mobility

Future of work

Companies Mentioned

Atos

Dassault Systemes

Decentraland

EUCLIDIA

European Investment Bank

Fortnight

gaia-X

Minecraft

OVH Cloud

Qualcomm Snapdragon

Renault

Roblox

Sandbox

Scaleway

Software Republique

STMicroelectronics

Thales

Whim

