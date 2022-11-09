Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Analysis Report 2022: B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces are Seen Mushrooming Worldwide

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amazon Business maintains a dominant position as a leading B2B E-Commerce marketplace across various regions

Amazon.com, a leading B2C E-Commerce marketplace, extended its capabilities to the B2B market after launching its subsidiary- Amazon Business in 2015, which focusses on the needs of the B2B market.

Within a year, the company was able to become a billion-dollar business and, by 2021, generated a revenue worth billions of Euros, thereby becoming a key marketplace for B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. With an increasing adoption of third-party marketplaces in the U.S. in 2021, Amazon business was the most preferred marketplace amongst B2B sellers to sell goods and services on, followed by eBay, Walmart, and Alibaba.

Additionally, Amazon business is among the most utilized digital marketplaces by small and medium enterprises worldwide. Moreover, the gross merchandise volume of the company is also forecasted to see a double-digit growth between 2021 and 2025, reaching a value of billions in the Euros by 2025.

The share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces is forecasted to rise worldwide, with Amazon business also holding a notable amount of share in the U.S. market by 2025, as mentioned in this report.

Various other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen mushrooming worldwide

With the share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces set to increase between 2020 and 2025, several other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen connecting the B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. Globally, almost a quarter of B2B buyers used marketplaces to place an order as of August 2021.

Although Amazon business happens to hold a strong position as a digital B2B marketplace in several regions of the world, it is still yet to make its presence felt in the Asia-Pacific region. China-based Alibaba is a dominant B2B E-Commerce marketplace in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by DHGate.com and TradeIndia.

Other regions, such as Latin America and MENA, witnessed a growth of several startups within the B2B E-Commerce market.

Questions Covered

What is the forecasted development of B2B E-Commerce sales via marketplaces in the future?

What is the projected sales share of B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in overall B2B E-Commerce in 2025?

Who are the leading players within the B2B E-Commerce marketplaces sphere as of 2022?

Which are the top marketplaces that B2B sellers in the U.S. use to sell their goods and services?

What are the main reasons why SMEs prefer to use one or multiple marketplaces?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview and Trends, August 2022

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Made via Marketplaces, in %, 2020 & 2025f

Preferred Online Channels for Purchase, in % of B2B buyers, February 2021

Share of B2B Companies That Have Built Their Own Marketplace vs Share of B2B Companies That Will Never Consider Building Their Own Marketplace, in % of B2B Companies, December 2021

Top B2B E-Commerce Trends for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of Respondents, December 2021

Top B2B E-Commerce Technology Investments for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of Respondents, December 2021

Channels Used Most Frequently to Place an Order, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, August 2022

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

3.2. India

Share of Small and Medium Business That Believe B2B E-Commerce Platforms Would Help them Grow Their Business, in %, 2021e

4. North America

4.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

4.2. USA

Top Marketplaces That B2B Sellers Use to Sell Their Products, in % of B2B Decision Makers, June 2021

Marketplaces Share of Total B2B E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2022e

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Gross Merchandise Volume of Amazon Business, in USD billion, 2022f & 2025f

Market Share of Amazon Business, in % of Total B2B E-Commerce Sales, 2022e & 2025f

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, August 2022

5.2. UK

Share of B2B Buyers Using Amazon Business to Purchase Goods and Services, in %, 2021

5.3. Germany

B2B Sales Channels Used, in % of B2B Sellers, July 2021

6. Latin America

6.1. Brazil

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in Latin America, July 2022

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in MENA, July 2022

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in Africa, July 2022

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon Business

Americanas Empresas

B2Brazil

Conrad

DHGate

Ebay

Gloopor

Jumia

MaxAB

Mercateo

Scout Stock

TradeIndia

Tradeling

Unite

Walmart

Wasoko

WeMENA

ZAX

