The Extended Warranty Market is expected to grow by $12.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the extended warranty market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for household appliances, high demand for an extended warranty from the automobile industry, and uncertain catastrophic events leading to the increased need for extended warranties.

The extended warranty market in the US analysis includes the device and end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The extended warranty market in the US is segmented as below:

By Device

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Home appliances

• Mobile devices and PCs

• Others



By End-user

• Businesses

• Individuals



This study identifies the expansion of service by the vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the extended warranty market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the integration of it and analytic solutions and the emergence of a digital marketing platform will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the extended warranty market in the US covers the following areas:

• Extended warranty market sizing

• Extended warranty market forecast

• Extended warranty market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading extended warranty market vendors in the US that include Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion LLC, AXA Group, Carchex LLC, Chubb Ltd., Endurance Warranty Services LLC, and The Allstate Corp. Also, the extended warranty market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

