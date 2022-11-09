United States Ultra High Performance Tires Markets Report 2022-2027 - Growing Use of High Performance Vehicles in Sports and Introduction of New Technologies Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ultra High Performance Tires Market, By Demand Category By Tire Type By Vehicle Type By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States ultra-high performance tires market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Extreme performance tires or max performance tires are alternate names for high performance tires, which primarily focus on the vehicle's grip.



The maximum speed rating of these tires is 149 mph or above. Although they may be driven on wet roads as well, the tires work best on dry surfaces. Ultra high performance tires improve traction, handle more horsepower, and improve driving performance.

Factors such as growing use of high performance vehicles in sports and introduction of new technologies to improve the tire performance are driving the growth of the United States ultra high performance tires market.



United States ultra-high performance tires market is segmented on the basis of demand category, tire type, vehicle type, regional distribution, and company. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car and two-wheeler. The passenger car segment is expected to account for a major market share in the next five years, 2023-2027.

Increasing preference for vehicle ownership and high disposable income of consumers are driving the market growth. The presence of leading market players of ultra-high performance tires in the region and the use of novel technologies in the automotive manufacturing process is further expected to influence the market demand positively.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States ultra-high performance tires market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States ultra-high performance tires market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast United States ultra-high performance tires market based on demand category, tire type, vehicle type, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States ultra-high performance tires.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States ultra-high performance tires market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States ultra-high performance tires market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States ultra-high performance tires market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States ultra-high performance tires market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States ultra-high performance tires market.

Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Report Scope:



United States Ultra High Performance Tires Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

United States Ultra High Performance Tires Market, By Tire Type:

Summer

Winter

All Season

United States Ultra High Performance Tires Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Two-Wheeler

United States Ultra High Performance Tires Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

Northeast

