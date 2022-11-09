Report: Shift to Cloud Leaves Security Practitioners Grappling to Ingest Critical Security Data With Current SIEM Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther, a modern SIEM platform, has released the findings from the second annual State of SIEM report.

The report surveyed 285 cybersecurity professionals who use Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The goal in benchmarking the State of SIEM is to gain insights into what security operations professionals are seeing, their challenges, frustrations, and what they want to improve.

State of SIEM key findings:

49% believe their current SIEM solution covers only 50% of their critical security data.

40% of users suffer from poor alerts which causes alert fatigue and burnout; this increased from 25% in our 2021 findings.

77% indicated that receiving high-value alerts takes longer than one month.

39% cite cost as the #1 reason they would seek a new SIEM.

These findings highlight how the shift to the cloud has resulted in an explosion of data that security teams need to collect, analyze, and retain to detect threats, but they are being held back due to their legacy SIEMs, which aren't able to support modern SecOps needs.

"Modern SecOps teams operate more like software development teams and want tools built to embrace continuous development workflows," said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther. "Traditional security monitoring tools were simply never built with cloud-scale in mind and cannot meet the demands of today's modern workloads, which are required to ingest terabytes of data from the cloud, Kubernetes, endpoints, network, applications, and more."

Organizations that implement a modern SIEM for cloud infrastructure and apps, such as AWS, are better equipped to keep pace with the speed, scale, and flexibility of today's security challenges. Furthermore, companies such as Gitlab use Panther to eliminate false-positives alerts using Panther.

To download a full report with an analysis of the key findings, please visit: https://panther.com/resources/reports/state-of-siem-2022/.

About Panther

Panther was founded by a team of security practitioners who faced the challenges of security operations at scale and set out to build a platform to solve them. The result was Panther, a modern SIEM platform for security operations at scale. Panther gives security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere and is trusted by customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, Zapier, and more. Learn more at panther.com.

Contact Information:

Holly Hitchcock

holly@gofrontlines.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.