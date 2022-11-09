Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market size to proper at 5.1% through 2028 backed by rapid automotive expansion

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global SMT Inspection Equipment Industry , which accrued USD 915.2 million in 2021, is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 1296.4 million by the end of 2028, while progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast timeframe. In addition, the research literature encapsulates a compelling investigation of the many sub-segments within the industry by discussing current & past valuations as well as growth potential for the analysis period.

The report finally provides an engaging purview of the competitive landscape highlighting the revenue margins, product/service offerings, and market share accounted by each company that will aid readers in understanding the impact of all these factors on the overall growth trajectory of the industry.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Soaring demand for semiconductors, penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G wireless technology, rapid growth in the automotive & electronic sectors are the pivotal factors propelling worldwide SMT inspection equipment market development.

In addition, the proliferation of electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems are anticipated to significantly favor an improved revenue flow for the industry over the forecast duration.

Also, increasing adoption of high-speed and cost-efficient AOI technology among top manufacturers is likely to propel the profitability of the market to newer heights in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

In terms of type, the market has been segregated into AXI, SPI, AOI. Based on application spectrum, military & defense, aerospace, medical devices, LED & display, telecommunications equipment, automotive, and consumer electronics are some of the main areas wherein such products are effectively utilized.

Considering the regional terrain, Asia Pacific SMT equipment industry is projected to witness a strong growth rate during 2022-2028, owing to the presence of a large consumer base and a host of the world’s most prominent manufacturing plants in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Shenzhen Sinic-Tek Vision Technology Ltd, Shanghai Holly Electronics Co. Ltd, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co. Ltd, ZhenHuaXing Technology Co. Ltd, Machine Vision Products (MVP) Inc., Mek (Marantz Electronics), Aleader Vision Technology Co. Ltd, GOEPEL Electronics LLC, CKD Corporation, Mycronic AB, CyberOptics Corporation, Jutze Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd, Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, SAKI Corporation, Viscom AG, Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Pemtron Corporation, PARMI, MIRTEC Corporation, and Test Research Inc. are the major multinational companies that are attempting to introduce newer technologies to improve their product sustainability in global SMT inspection equipment market landscape.

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

AXI

SPI

AOI

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Medical Devices

LED & Display

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Africa

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Rest of MEA

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Shenzhen Sinic-Tek Vision Technology Ltd.

Koh Young Technology

Shanghai Holly Electronics Co. Ltd

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co. Ltd

ZhenHuaXing Technology Co. Ltd

Machine Vision Products (MVP) Inc.

Mek (Marantz Electronics)

Aleader Vision Technology Co. Ltd

GOEPEL Electronics LLC

CKD Corporation

Mycronic AB

CyberOptics Corporation

Jutze Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd

Nordson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

SAKI Corporation

Viscom AG

Vitrox Corporation Berhad

Pemtron Corporation

PARMI

MIRTEC Corporation

Test Research Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Among Buyers

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.5.4 Challenges

4.4 Pestle Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Price Trend Analysis

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19

4.10.1 Impact on the Overall Market

4.10.2 Impact on the Supply Chain

4.10.3 Impact on the Key Manufacturers

4.10.4 Impact on the Pricing

Chapter 5: SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Type

5.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Overview

5.3 AOI

5.3.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.3.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.3.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.4 AOI: Geographic Segmentation

5.4 SPI

5.4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.4.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.4.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.4 SPI: Geographic Segmentation

5.5 AXI

5.5.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.5.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.5.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.4 AXI: Geographic Segmentation

Chapter 6: SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Application

6.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

6.2 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Overview

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.3.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.3.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.3.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.4 Consumer Electronics: Geographic Segmentation

6.4 Telecommunications Equipment

6.4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.4.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.4.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.4 Telecommunications Equipment: Geographic Segmentation

6.5 Automotive

6.5.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.5.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.5.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.4 Automotive: Geographic Segmentation

6.6 LED and Display

6.6.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.6.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.6.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.4 LED and Display: Geographic Segmentation

6.7 Medical Devices

6.7.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.7.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.7.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.7.4 Medical Devices: Geographic Segmentation

FAQs:

1. What are global SMT inspection equipment market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. How is global SMT inspection equipment market being shaped throughout the assessment timeline by COVID-19 and its impeding factors?

3. What is the competitive strategic window for growth potential in global SMT inspection equipment market?

4. What are the expansion opportunities in global SMT inspection equipment market for the review timeline?

