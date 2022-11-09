Global Car Subscription Market Report 2022 Featuring Drover, Fair Financial, OpenRoad Financial, Facedrive, Daimler, Toyota, Volvo, Porsche, Hyundai, and Fresh Car

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Subscription Market, By Service Provider, By Subscription Period, By Subscription Type [Single Brand, Multi Brand], By End Use, By Propulsion Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car subscription market is expected to witness growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to rising popularity of vehicle subscription services, due to its cost-effectiveness and easier accessibility. Besides, car subscription service providers offer flexibility and convenience, which attracts diverse consumer base.

Moreover, emergence of increasing number of premium OEMs is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Rapid digitization of the automotive industry and increasing availability of high-speed internet are anticipated to boost the market growth.



Based on regional analysis, the Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Presence of key players in the region, growing demand for car subscriptions and shared mobility services are accelerating the demand for the global car subscription in the region.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global car subscription market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global car subscription market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global car subscription market based on service provider, subscription period, subscription type, end use, propulsion type, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global car subscription market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global car subscription market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global car subscription market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global car subscription market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global car subscription market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global car subscription market.

Drover Limited

Fair Financial Corp.

OpenRoad Auto Group

Facedrive Inc.

DAIMLER AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Corporation

Porsche Smart Mobility, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Fresh Car

Report Scope:



Global Car Subscription Market, By Service Provider:

OEM/Captives

Mobility Provider

Technology Companies

Global Car Subscription Market, By Subscription Period:

1 to 6 Months

6 to 12 Months

More than 12 Months

Global Car Subscription Market, By Subscription Type:

Single Brand (Single Brand Swap)

Multi Brand

Global Car Subscription Market, By End Use:

Private

Corporate

Global Car Subscription Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

EV

Global Car Subscription Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Poland

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

