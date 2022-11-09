The Global Pupillometer Market is expected to grow by $ 170.25 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pupillometer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360239/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the pupillometer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidences of neurological disorders, application of pupillometer in life science research, and new product launches.

The pupillometer market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The pupillometer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Table-top

• Handheld



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of awareness initiatives and improvements in access to healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the pupillometer market growth during the next few years. Also, geographical expansion of vendors and strategic collaborations and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pupillometer market covers the following areas:

• Pupillometer market sizing

• Pupillometer market forecast

• Pupillometer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pupillometer market vendors that include Adaptica Srl, Bernell Corp., Beye LLC, Chongqing Yuanshi Technology Co. Ltd., Essilor Instruments USA, Haag Streit Group, Hansraj Nayyar Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Hilco Vision, IDMED, Johnson and Johnson, Konan Medical USA Inc., Lombart Instrument Inc., Mercoframes Optical Corp., NeurOptics Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Prospect Diagnostics Ltd, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and US Ophthalmic. Also, the pupillometer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





