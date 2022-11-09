The world's leading social media Influencers and Titans of industry will assemble in Monaco

MONACO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizing committee of WIBA is pleased to announce that the flagship event World Influencers Forum in partnership with Forbes Monaco, will be held on 20th March 2023 in the heart of the Monaco Principality, the Grimaldi Forum. The World Influencers Forum (WIF), led by the World Influencers and Bloggers Association (WIBA), is an international event dedicated to inspire alliances between the Influencers industry icons and brands from across the globe, and lead the Media innovations across industries and borders.

It is the biggest celebration of Influencers' and Business leadership and the premier global platform in the Influencers industry for open business networking and shaping the future together. It provides the freedom of exchanges, benchmarking opportunities among industry leaders and celebrities representing a global audience and enables high powered collaborations in the Media world.

"Influencers are here to stay. Hosting the first and biggest World Influencers Forum in the world is humbling – and doing so against the backdrop of the inimitable excitement of high-octane Monaco is just an absolute privilege. My feeling is that the Forum will play a pivotal role in making history," - Luiz F Costa, Forbes Monaco CEO.

"Influencers industry is a paradigm shift itself for the media and advertising businesses. The time has come to launch a global platform, where specialists of the industry would be able to network, communicate and elevate the impact of the media and advertising. WIF will be global and accessible for everyone," - Mariia Grazhina Chaplin, CEO of WIF.

"The landscape of digital media has changed dramatically in the past two years. WIF 2023 is bringing the brightest leaders and experts together in one place to create these new trends. The businesses and brands that will shine in 2023 will be the ones that act smartly and quickly, invest in their communities and brand voice, think and act outside the box," - Greta Sapkaite, WIBA President.

"Knowledge is truly the new rich, and I dedicate my life journey to inspire and lead the curious minds toward the WEB 3.0 world. It's with this mindset we invite you to join WIF," - Dustin Planthold, The Count of Monte Crypto, WIBA Board member.

World Influencers and Bloggers Association (WIBA) connects the who's who of the world's powerhouse community of superstar influencers and bloggers, with a collective global reach of 200M social media followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and other media platforms.

WIBA highlights and supports bloggers and influencers by hosting premier events and spreading critical importance social campaigns, spotlighting the individual and collective influence with the highly anticipated annual extravaganza – the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards Ceremony held in Cannes during the Film festival.

Having united and celebrated the Influencers' voices since 2018, we will be delighted to host the change makers, paradigm shifters, and inspirational voices during the World Influencers Forum (WIF) in Monaco.

