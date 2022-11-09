Biobased Chemicals, Materials, Polymers, Plastics, Paints & Coatings and Fuel Global Market to 2033 - Featuring BIOLO, Oimo and Uluu Among Many Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biobased Chemicals, Materials, Polymers, Plastics, Paints & Coatings and Fuels to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biobased materials refer to products that mainly consist of a substance (or substances) derived from living matter (biomass) and either occur naturally or are synthesized, or it may refer to products made by processes that use biomass. Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites.

The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical.

In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used. New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based chemicals, materials, polymers, plastics, paints, coatings and fuels with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products.

Contents include:

In-depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, biofuels and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market volumes and trends,current and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of market for biofuels.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of the market for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market. Including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Profiles of over 800 companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Policy and regulations

3.5 The circular economy

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

4 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS

4.1 Types

4.2 Production capacities

4.3 Bio-based adipic acid

4.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

4.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

4.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

4.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

4.8 Ethylene

4.9 Furfural

4.10 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF)

4.11 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

4.12 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

4.13 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

4.14 Isosorbide

4.15 Itaconic acid

4.16 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

4.17 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

4.18 Lactic acid (D-LA)

4.19 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

4.20 Lactide

4.21 Levoglucosenone

4.22 Levulinic acid

4.23 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

4.24 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

4.25 Muconic acid

4.26 Naphtha

4.27 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

4.28 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

4.29 Sebacic acid

4.30 Succinic acid (SA)

5 BIOPOLYMERS AND BIOPLASTICS

5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

5.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

5.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.2.1 Biodegradability

5.2.2 Compostability

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

5.6 Regional/country production capacities, by main types

5.6.1 Bio-based Polyethylene (Bio-PE) production capacities, by country

5.6.2 Bio-based Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) production capacities, by country

5.6.3 Bio-based polyamides (Bio-PA) production capacities, by country

5.6.4 Bio-based Polypropylene (Bio-PP) production capacities, by country

5.6.5 Bio-based Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT) production capacities, by country

5.6.6 Bio-based Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (PBAT) production capacities, by country

5.6.7 Bio-based Polybutylene succinate (PBS) production capacities, by country

5.6.8 Bio-based Polylactic acid (PLA) production capacities, by country

5.6.9 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) production capacities, by country

5.6.10 Starch blends production capacities, by country

5.7 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.7.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.7.1.1 Market analysis

5.7.1.2 Producers

5.7.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.7.2.1 Market analysis

5.7.2.2 Producers

5.7.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.7.3.1 Market analysis

5.7.3.2 Producers

5.7.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.7.4.1 Market analysis

5.7.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

5.7.4.3 Producers

5.7.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.7.5.1 Market analysis

5.7.5.2 Producers

5.7.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.7.6.1 Market analysis

5.7.6.2 Producers

5.7.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.7.7.1 Market analysis

5.7.7.2 Producers

5.7.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.7.8.1 Market analysis

5.7.8.2 Producers

5.7.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.7.9.1 Market analysis

5.7.9.2 Producers

5.8 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.8.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.8.1.1 Types

5.8.1.2 Synthesis and production processes

5.8.1.3 Market analysis

5.8.1.4 Commercially available PHAs

5.8.1.5 Markets for PHAs

5.8.1.6 Producers

5.8.2 Polysaccharides

5.8.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.8.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.8.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers

5.8.2.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

5.8.3 Protein-based bioplastics

5.8.3.1 Types, applications and producers

5.8.4 Algal and fungal

5.8.4.1 Algal

5.8.4.2 Mycelium

5.8.5 Chitosan

5.8.6 Microplastics alternatives

5.9 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 Thailand

5.9.3.4 Indonesia

5.9.4 Latin America

5.10 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

5.10.1 Packaging

5.10.2 Consumer products

5.10.3 Automotive

5.10.4 Building & construction

5.10.5 Textiles

5.10.6 Electronics

5.10.7 Agriculture and horticulture

5.11 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS, BIOPOLYMERS AND BIOPLASTICS COMPANY PROFILES (325 company profiles)

6 NATURAL FIBERS

6.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

6.2 Advantages of natural fibers

6.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

6.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

6.5 Challenges

6.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

6.6.1 Seed fibers

6.6.1.1 Cotton

6.6.1.2 Kapok

6.6.1.3 Luffa

6.6.2 Bast fibers

6.6.2.1 Jute

6.6.2.2 Hemp

6.6.2.3 Flax

6.6.2.4 Ramie

6.6.2.5 Kenaf

6.6.3 Leaf fibers

6.6.3.1 Sisal

6.6.3.2 Abaca

6.6.4 Fruit fibers

6.6.4.1 Coir

6.6.4.2 Banana

6.6.4.3 Pineapple

6.6.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

6.6.5.1 Rice fiber

6.6.5.2 Corn

6.6.6 Cane, grasses and reed

6.6.6.1 Switch grass

6.6.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

6.6.6.3 Bamboo

6.6.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

6.6.7 Modified natural polymers

6.6.7.1 Mycelium

6.6.7.2 Chitosan

6.6.7.3 Alginate

6.7 Animal (fibrous protein)

6.7.1 Wool

6.7.1.1 Alternative wool materials

6.7.1.2 Producers

6.7.2 Silk fiber

6.7.2.1 Alternative silk materials

6.7.3 Leather

6.7.3.1 Alternative leather materials

6.7.4 Fur

6.7.4.1 Producers

6.7.5 Down

6.7.5.1 Alternative down materials

6.8 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS

6.8.1 Composites

6.8.2 Applications

6.8.3 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

6.8.3.1 Properties

6.8.3.2 Applications

6.8.4 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

6.8.4.1 Automotive

6.8.4.2 Applications

6.8.5 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

6.8.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

6.8.7 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

6.8.7.1 Flax

6.8.7.2 Kenaf

6.8.8 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

6.8.9 Aerospace

6.8.9.1 Market overview

6.8.10 Automotive

6.8.10.1 Market overview

6.8.10.2 Applications of natural fibers

6.8.11 Building/construction

6.8.11.1 Market overview

6.8.11.2 Applications of natural fibers

6.8.12 Sports and leisure

6.8.12.1 Market overview

6.8.13 Textiles

6.8.13.1 Market overview

6.8.13.2 Consumer apparel

6.8.13.3 Geotextiles

6.8.14 Packaging

6.8.14.1 Market overview

6.9 NATURAL FIBERS GLOBAL PRODUCTION

6.9.1 Overall global fibers market

6.9.2 Plant-based fiber production

6.9.3 Animal-based natural fiber production

6.10 NATURAL FIBER COMPANY PROFILES (178 company profiles)

7 LIGNIN

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 LIGNIN PRODUCTON PROCESSES

7.3 MARKETS FOR LIGNIN

7.4 COMPANY PROFILES (75 company profiles)

8 BIOBASED AND RENEWABLE FUELS

8.1 BIOFUELS

8.2 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

8.3 GREEN AMMONIA

8.4 COMPANY PROFILES (114 company profiles)

9 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS

9.1 The global paints and coatings market

9.2 Bio-based paints and coatings

9.3 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

9.4 Types of bio-based coatings and materials

9.5 Market for bio-based paints and coatings

9.6 Company profiles (130 company profiles)

10 REFERENCES

