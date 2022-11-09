The Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market is expected to grow by $516.69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360235/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric head scalp massager market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth, an increase in awareness regarding anxiety and depression, and a growing number of massage parlors and spas.

The electric head scalp massager market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The electric head scalp massager market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Handheld

• Helmet



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies leveraging internet platforms to create awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the electric head scalp massager market growth during the next few years. Also, monetary growth among consumers and the growing popularity of massage therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric head scalp massager market covers the following areas:

• Electric head scalp massager market sizing

• Electric head scalp massager market forecast

• Electric head scalp massager market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric head scalp massager market vendors that include Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the electric head scalp massager market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

