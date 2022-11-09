With 30.9% CAGR, US Healthcare Assets Management Market Size worth USD 50.00 Billion in 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global US healthcare assets management market size was USD 5.24 billion in 2019. The market is expected to expand from USD 7.59 billion in 2020 to 50.00 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of companies for expanding their customer base.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “US healthcare assets management market Share, 2020-2027”.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Zebra Technologies Corporation announced its intention to acquire Reflexis Systems Inc., a specialist in intelligent workforce management solutions. This acquisition, according to Zebra’s press release, is ideal for the company as it furthers its enterprise asset intelligence vision, enabling every worker and asset to remain fully connected and visible.

October 2019: Novanta Corporation's business unit, JADAK, released the ThingMagic RAIN Starter Kit, which it developed in partnership with the RAIN RFID Alliance and Impinj, Inc. Supporting the RAIN Communication Interface, the kit has been designed to empower businesses and consumers to identify, locate, and engage each item of their concern.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 30.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 50.00 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 7.59 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 87





The United States has been one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the country having over 10 million cases and an average 900 deaths daily. Hospital admissions have skyrocketed across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 8,600 and 21,000 confirmed coronavirus cases will be reported over the next three weeks in the country. California experienced an astronomical surge in COVID cases in December, with the state administration reporting a staggering shortage of ICU beds. Asset tracking has, therefore, become crucial for healthcare facilities amidst the ever-increasing waves of patients. SwipeSense, for instance, distributed asset-tracking tags to its hospital partners to monitor the movement of ventilators in the premises. As a result of the surging demand for healthcare assets management solutions, this market registered an exceptional CAGR of 44.8% in 2020.





Driving Factor

Emergence of Healthcare Asset Management Startups to Aid Market Growth

The U.S. healthcare asset management market growth is benefiting due to the rapid emergence and expansion of startups specializing in the development of asset management software and solutions for health facilities. Most of these companies are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to create innovative products and enhance the efficiency of managing critical assets in hospitals and clinics.

For example, San Francisco-based Roam Analytics has built an AI platform that utilizes natural language processing to augment the content and structure of patients’ medical records and also provide solutions for data storage and analysis. Florida-based CarePredict offers its AI Eldercare platform to support treatment of senior persons and has also developed a contact tracing solution to identify people the infected person has been in touch with. The tracking of treatment procedures for patients and aiding healthcare workers quickly locate vital medical equipment have occupied a central place in hospital operations. Management of assets in healthcare facilities, which can range from patient records to physician availability to the number of free beds, requires a data-driven approach and these startups, along with several others, are providing the necessary tools to implement it.





Competitive Landscape

Tactical Takeovers by Key Players to Stimulate Competition

Key players in this market are attempting to broaden their footprint by strategically acquiring companies. This strategy is also allowing them to diversify their offerings and add novel technologies and products to their existing portfolios. Furthermore, the on-going COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the creative energies of these companies, pushing them to develop innovative healthcare asset management solutions and accentuate their presence.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the US healthcare assets management market Report:



Stanley Healthcare (New Hampshire, U.S)

AiRISTA Flow, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

CenTrak Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S)

Sonitor Technologies (Connecticut, U.S.)

Jadak - A Novanta Company (New York, U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (Illinois, U.S)

IBM (Armonk, U.S.)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics US Healthcare Assets Management Market Drivers Market Restraints US Healthcare Assets Management Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Scenario Technological Advancements Pertaining to Healthcare Asset Management Solutions Industry Background Pertaining to Healthcare Asset Management Solutions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch Recent Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

U.S Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Others US healthcare assets management market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Market Share Analysis (2019) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) AiRISTA Flow Elpas CenTrak, Inc ThingMagic (A Novanta Company) Sonitor Stanley Healthcare IBM Corporation Midmark Corporation (Versus Technology, Inc.) Zebra Technologies GE Healthcare Midmark Corporation

Strategic Recommendations





