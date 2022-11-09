The Global Glycerol Monostearategms Powder Market is expected to grow by $471.49 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycerol Monostearategms Powder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360234/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the glycerol monostearategms powder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for GMS as emulsifier and stabilizer in F&B industry, increased demand for GMS powder from personal care industries, and favorable government policies.

The glycerol monostearategms powder market analysis includes the application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The glycerol monostearategms powder market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetic

• Others



By Product

• Emulsifier

• Thickening

• Anti-caking

• Stabilizer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the glycerol monostearategms powder market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic alliances and growing use of GMS powder as resin lubricant will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glycerol monostearategms powder market covers the following areas:

• Glycerol monostearategms powder market sizing

• Glycerol monostearategms powder market forecast

• Glycerol monostearategms powder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glycerol monostearategms powder market vendors that include ACM Chemicals, Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dharmasut Masala, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Foodfrillz, Gujarat Amines, Liberty Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Puramio India Pvt. Ltd., and R. M. Chemicals India. Also, the glycerol monostearategms powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

