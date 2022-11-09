The Global Malted Barley Market is expected to grow by $456.02 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 0.89% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Malted Barley Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360228/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the malted barley market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of malted barley in end-user industries, growing awareness about the health benefits associated with cereal ingredient-based products, and rising demand for feeding purposes.

The malted barley market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The malted barley market is segmented as below:

By Application

• beer

• whiskey

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in organic farming and concerns about the environment as one of the prime reasons driving the malted barley market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of malted barley for making bio-fuels and increasing product innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the malted barley market covers the following areas:

• Malted barley market sizing

• Malted barley market forecast

• Malted barley market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading malted barley market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avangard Agro, Axereal Croatia, Cargill Inc., COFCO International, GrainCorp Ltd., J. Ruckdeschel, and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Malting Company of Ireland Ltd, Muntons plc, Rahr Corp, The Soufflet Group, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., United Canadian Malt Ltd., United Malt Group Ltd., Viking Malt, and VIVESCIA. Also, the malted barley market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

