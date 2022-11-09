Hair Care Appliances Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 6.8%, 2022-2031 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights, the world's first market research report comparison engine, has added Hair Care Appliances Market Research Reports to its database. Market experts, researchers, analytics professionals, business professionals, and industry specialists can now evaluate past, present, and future market trends, key growth drivers, market restrictions, obstacles, and projections pertaining to this market. Douglas Insights provides researchers with a digital platform that enables them to access a vast array of private and public market reports, enabling them to compare and contrast reports based on their ratings, tables of contents, publication dates, and prices.

Personal care products encompass hair care equipment. These tools are intended to style and groom the hair with minimal damage. Curling irons, blow dryers, straightening irons, and hair removal devices are popular hair care appliances. Due to supply disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the global hair care appliances market experienced a decline in sales. However, as the situation has improved and businesses have resumed operations, the market for hair care appliances is anticipated to flourish in the coming year. This market is anticipated to expand at a 6.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2031.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/hair-care-appliances-market

Market Drivers

Customers' growing concern for their appearance, particularly their hair, is one of the primary forces propelling the global hair care appliances market. Men and women use these tools to express themselves and garner compliments through their hairstyles. In addition to boosting one's self-esteem, having beautiful hair increases the demand for hair care products. Moreover, professional hairstylists and hair treatment spas are increasingly using hair care appliances, accelerating this market's growth.

Now that covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, there are more social gatherings, parties, weddings, concerts, and other public events where people want to look their best. Consequently, this increase in social activities is also driving the expansion of the market for hair care appliances.

Moreover, manufacturers of hair care appliances are increasingly shifting to online sales to expand their global reach, allowing customers to place orders from anywhere in the world. Customers have discounted access to authentic hair care appliances on online marketplaces. Increasing online sales are thus another significant factor driving the market growth of hair care appliances.

In addition, manufacturers of hair care appliances are increasing their research and development efforts to introduce innovative hair care devices that provide numerous benefits to the hair. Traditional hair care products were used solely for styling, whereas modern products also offer protection and nourishment for the hair. Numerous brands, for instance, have introduced hair dryers that provide quick drying and styling with minimal heat damage. Additionally, companies offer rechargeable and cordless hair care appliances that are ideal for mobile customers. The market for hair care appliances has numerous expansion opportunities as a result of these advanced technologies. However, many customers are concerned about hair damage caused by hair care appliances, which may impede the market's expansion.

Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East, Africa, and Asia are the four primary regions that comprise the global hair care appliances market. The Asia-Pacific region dominates this market due to the rising demand for personal grooming products among consumers. Due to the presence of major hair care appliance manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region, this region also dominates the market.

Key players

Key players in the hair care appliances market include Remington, Tony & Guy, Revlon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Cloud Nine, T3 Micro Inc., and many others.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Hair Care Appliances Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2032 $XX BN CAGR (2022-2032) 6.8% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Customers' Increasing Concern About Their Personal Appearance, Increasing Used By Professional Hair Stylists, Rising Online Sales Segmentation By Product Type (Dyers and Blowers, Straighteners, Curlers, Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Remington, Tony & Guy, Revlon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Cloud Nine, T3 Micro Inc., and many others.

Segmentations

By Product Type

Dyers and Blowers

Straighteners

Curlers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Hair Care Appliances industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Hair Care Appliances market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Hair Care Appliances market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hair Care Appliances market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Hair Care Appliances and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Hair Care Appliances across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic Factor Analysis:

3.2.5 Developing Base Number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country Level Data: Hair Care Appliances Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis: Hair Care Appliances Market

4.2.1 PEST Analysis: North America Hair Care Appliances Market

4.2.2 PEST Analysis: Europe Hair Care Appliances Market

4.2.3 PEST Analysis: Asia Pacific Hair Care Appliances Market

4.2.4 PEST Analysis: Middle East & Africa Hair Care Appliances Market

4.2.5 PEST Analysis: South & Central America Hair Care Appliances Market

4.3 Expert Opinion Hair Care Appliances Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Availability of Affordable Products

5.1.2 Growing Influence of Social Media and Emphasis on Personal Appearance

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Damage Caused by Heat of Hair Care Appliances

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Innovations of Hair Care Appliances

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surging Demand Among Men

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints Hair Care Appliances – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hair Care Appliances Market Overview

6.2 Hair Care Appliances Market –Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning – Key Market Players Hair Care Appliances Market Analysis – By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hair Care Appliances Market, By Product Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Dyers and Blowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Dryers and Blowers: Hair Care Appliances Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Straighteners

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Straighteners: Hair Care Appliances Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Curlers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Curlers: Hair Care Appliances Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Hair Care Appliances Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision -https://douglasinsights.com/hair-care-appliances-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Hair Care Market : The Hair Care Market has been experiencing drastic growth. The primary factor driving the market growth is the increased consumer acceptance and interest in natural hair care.

Organic Hair Care Market : The Organic Hair Care Market has experienced a rising upward trend in the past few years and is expected to grow more. This market is primarily driven by the shift in consumer trends from traditional hair care products (with chemicals) to products that contain natural ingredients which are more beneficial for the hair.