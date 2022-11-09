Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Growth USD 5122.36 Million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Application

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Platform market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Artificial Intelligence Platform market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Artificial Intelligence Platform market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms provide users a tool kit to build intelligent applications. These platforms combine intelligent, decision-making algorithms with data, which enables developers to create a business solution. The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size was valued at USD 2208.77 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.05% during the forecast period, reaching USD 5122.36 million by 2027.



Segmentation by Types: -

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by Applications: -

Home automation

Remote sensing

Medical diagnosis

Automated weapons

Speech Recognition

Text Recognition

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Samsung

Wit.ai

IBM

Meya.ai

Arterys

iCarbonX

Microsoft Corporation

Ayasdi

Rainbird

Cisco

Wipro HOLMES

Infosys Nia

Dialogflow

Vital AI

TOC of Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Research Report: -

1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

