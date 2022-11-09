IDEX Biometrics interim report presentation on 10 Nov 2022

Oslo, Norway – 9 November 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA will release its interim report as of 30 September 2022 on Thursday 10 November 2022.

There will be a webcast presention at 09:00 CET at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/5t53tser



The interim report and presentation slides will be available at Euronext Oslo Børs tinyurl.com/3y6k7m7a and the company’s website, www.idexbiometrics.com , at 08:00 CET on 10 November 2022.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186





About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.