On 7 November 2022 Endeavour Mining plc received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 4 November 2022

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameVan Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameVanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Global Resources Fund
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Fwds
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Resources UCITS
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Resources Fund
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:04/11/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):07/11/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10.06% 10.06%245,885,760
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		9.99% 9.99% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J4224,736,374 10.06% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A24,736,37410.06%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  


 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Gold Miners ETF5.42% 5.42%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF2.44% 2.44%
VanEck Global Resources Fund0.20% 0.20%
VanEck Natural Resources ETF0.00% 0.00%
International Investors Gold0.87% 0.87%
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Fwds0.05% 0.05%
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources0.17% 0.17%
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF0.02% 0.02%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.33% 0.33%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.26% 0.26%
VanEck Global Resources UCITS0.01% 0.01%
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund0.08% 0.08%
VE VIP Global Resources Fund0.05% 0.05%
VanEck Africa Index ETF0.02% 0.02%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)0.14% 0.14%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderGlass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held24,736,374 shares and 10.06% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be heldOpen
 
11. Additional information
 


Place of completionTampa, FL, USA
Date of completion7 November 2022

