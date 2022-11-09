The Global Recipe Apps Market is expected to grow by $421.03 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360223/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the recipe apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of vegan consumers, increasing demand for convenience in cooking, and a growing number of millennials interested in cooking.

The recipe apps market analysis includes end-user, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The recipe apps market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Android

• iOS



By Type

• Free users

• Paid users



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the changing dietary habits and rising consumer health consciousness as one of prime reasons driving the recipe apps market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in popularity of food blogs and cooking shows and advances in mobile technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recipe apps market covers the following areas:

• Recipe apps market sizing

• Recipe apps market forecast

• Recipe apps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recipe apps market vendors that include Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. Also, the recipe apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

