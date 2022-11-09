GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:GZIC) Signs Exclusive Media Agreement With Project Fastpitch Sports Complex

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (“GZ6G”), (OTCQB: GZIC), a smart solutions technology provider, announces that it has signed an Exclusive Advertising and Sponsorship Media Agreement (“Agreement”) with Project Fastpitch LLC, a company incorporated and located in the state of Iowa. The unique 76-acre sports development project is focused on women’s amateur Fastpitch Softball and related sports activities nationally, targeting geographic areas in the Midwest and Northwest regions of the United States.

Green Zebra Media, a subsidiary of GZ6G, operates a next-generation digital marketing, advertising, and sponsorship agency, that will manage and secure all sponsorships and advertising rights for the Iowa-based Project Fastpitch indoor/outdoor sports complex development project. The Agreement was formalized on September 25, 2022 and signed by all parties on October 25th.

The term of the exclusive media agreement is five years, with a five-year optional extension. The brand advertising opportunity is valued at Fifteen Million Dollars ($15,000,000) during the 2023-2024 athletic year. Green Zebra Media fees range from 25% to 50% of the advertising and sponsorship revenue collected in support of ongoing marketing and advertising initiatives. Once the project has been completed Green Zebra Media expects to continue managing and selling monthly and annual brand advertising opportunities.

Project Fastpitch Sports Park Overview

The project is expected to have a total of 16 fields with state-of-the-art MONDO artificial turf and targeted to meet NCAA regulation softball field size, 4 of which fields are indoor under an estimated 360,000 sq. ft. building that stands at 85 feet tall and offers a three-level open floor plan overlooking the fields used for recruiting and scouting, and includes a family observation deck, a restaurant, indoor batting and pitching cage technologies and much more. Throughout the park, visitors can find the latest innovative Wi-Fi 6 and 5G digital technologies to support players and promote a fun family & fan experience within the sports park both live in person and virtually. Green Zebra Media is currently seeking a brand sponsor for naming rights to the sports park. For more details, request the latest Project Fastpitch LLC Sports Media Press Deck at runwithus@GreenZebra.net.

Wally Pelds, Principal Partner of Fastpitch LLC, commented, “Our goal with this facility is to make this the best experience for the player, coach, recruiter, and the entire family, grandma and grandpa included. I would hope players and visitors walk away and say, “I really don’t want to play or watch softball anywhere else.” Mr. Pelds further added, “Our hope is to make this a national-level facility that will change the lives of young women in fastpitch by providing opportunities for players that have been overlooked, and the opportunity to be seen.”

Green Zebra Media expects to issue public relations communications and press releases on a case-by-case basis throughout the development process during each of the project phases. The Company will work with the Project Fastpitch management team to define the facility sponsorship and advertising assets, as well as a budget to meet goals and objectives to reach local, regional, and national media buyers interested in sports properties. Media Buyers include agencies, brand sponsors and direct advertisers.

Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp., stated, “The Green Zebra Out-OF-Home (OOH) Sports Marketing team operates, manages and sells exclusive advertising and sponsor assets for sports venues. Initially, the program was started to help Venue owners use this revenue to reinvest into WI-Fi 6 and 5G infrastructure technologies services offered by Green Zebra Networks a division of GZ6G Technologies, Corp. The program created a much bigger opportunity to serve clients like Project Fastpitch as their full service sports marketing agency. It's very exciting to watch the sports marketing team expand its OOH Advertising inventory assets.”

Mr. Smith added, “It’s a perfect combination of internal skills and resources that make it easier for clients to do business with GZ6G Technologies. We will continue to expand our sports marketing sales force to support brands that are seeking sponsor advertising services at MLB, NFL, and NCAA venues, as well as Esports as we help our venue partners purchase newer Wi-Fi 6 and 5G technologies to generate fan experience while helping partners drive more in-venue revenue.”

For more detailed information about the Project Fastpitch LLC, Sports Park

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers.

For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com ; Twitter: @greenzebra

