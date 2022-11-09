Breast Biopsy Market Size & Revenue by 2027 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Biopsy market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Breast Biopsy market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

A breast biopsy is a procedure to remove a small sample of breast tissue for laboratory testing. A breast biopsy is a way to evaluate a suspicious area in your breast to determine whether it is breast cancer. There are several types of breast biopsy procedures. The global Breast Biopsy market size was valued at USD 716.47 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1236.2 million by 2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

Segmentation by Applications: -

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Cardinal Health

Planmed Oy

OncoCyte Corporation

Carestream Health

Cook Medical Incorporated

Becton and Dickinson Company

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

Hologic Inc.

Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.

Scion Medical Technologies

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElme

TOC of Breast Biopsy Market Research Report: -

1 Breast Biopsy Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Breast Biopsy Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Breast Biopsy Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Breast Biopsy Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Breast Biopsy Market Analysis by Application

8 Breast Biopsy Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

