Worldwide Smart Greenhouse Industry to 2027 - by Type, Technology, Component, Crops, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Greenhouse Market, Type, Technology, Component, Crops, End-user, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart greenhouse market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. This can be ascribed to rising food demand due to growing global population. The world population is expected to increase by about 35% reaching 9.74 billion in 2050.

The growing need to meet the food needs of ever-increasing population is expected to support the growth of global smart greenhouse market. Additionally, increasing adoption of agriculture 4.0 solutions and growing use of artificial intelligence, internet of things, among others in the agricultural sector across the world is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, within a greenhouse the crops, fruits & vegetables, among others can be grown under controlled conditions and the produce can be obtained throughout the year irrespective of season or climatic variations. This in turn is expected to foster the market growth.



Rising Adoption of Rooftop Farming



The adoption of rooftop farming practices has significantly increased on account of the increasing demand for high quality organic foods. Rooftop farming is a practice comprising of cultivating vegetables, fruits, and flowers on the rooftop of a building. The rooftops of high buildings are generally use for the development of rooftop farms wherein green roofs, hydroponics and aeroponics system are used for growing different fruits & vegetables, crops, etc.

The decreasing availability of arable land for cultivating crops has significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of rooftop farming techniques especially in urban areas. The growing adoption of rooftop farming is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global smart greenhouse market.



Benefits Associated with Smart Greenhouses



There are numerous benefits associated with smart greenhouses such as growing fruits & vegetables, crops, etc. throughout the year irrespective of seasonal variations.

Additionally, there are additional benefits that a smart greenhouse offers over conventional greenhouses such as within a smart greenhouse data about the crops and their growth pattern is recorded throughout the day for complete 24 hours. This data is then sent to the analytical platforms wherein it is analysed and if there are any bottlenecks or irregularities in the growth pattern, they are identified.

This data also provides the farmers or cultivators with various insights on the crops. Using these insights, the cultivators can increase their overall yield. Additionally, the labor costs can also be minimized to a higher extent within a smart greenhouse setup as compared with a conventional greenhouse.



Market Segmentation



The global smart greenhouse market can be segmented by type, by technology, by component, by crops, by end-user, by region. Based on type, the market can be divided into hydroponic and non-hydroponic. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into HVAC, LED grow light, irrigation system, robotic harvesting, material handling, valves, control system, sensor & camera.

Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software, services. Based on crops, the market can be segmented into vegetables, floriculture, tree seedlings, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into commercial growers, retail gardens, academic & research institutions, and others. Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. In terms of country, the United States region is dominating the overall globe in smart greenhouse market. This can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of indoor farming techniques in the region. In 2016, there were around 41,351 indoor farms in the United States.



Market Players



LumiGrow, Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Netafim Limited, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, GreenTech Agro LLC, Hort Americas, LLC, Heliospectra AB, Cultivar Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global smart greenhouse market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Greenhouse Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Hydroponic, Non-Hydroponic)

6.2.2. By Technology (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation System, Material Handling, Valves, Control System, Robotic Harvesting, Sensor & Camera)

6.2.3. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

6.2.4. By Crops (Vegetables, Floriculture, Tree Seedlings, Others)

6.2.5. By End-user (Commercial Growers, Retail Gardens, Academic & Research Institutions, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook



8. Europe Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook



10. South America Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. LumiGrow, Inc.

14.2. Rough Brothers, Inc.

14.3. Nexus Corporation

14.4. Netafim Limited

14.5. Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

14.6. GreenTech Agro LLC

14.7. Hort Americas, LLC

14.8. Heliospectra AB

14.9. Cultivar Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crt3mp