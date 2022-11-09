Global Thermal Power Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$781.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Thermal Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$320.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$214.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Fuel Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Other Fuel Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
Acciona S.A.
Adani Power Ltd.
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (APGENCO)
Ansaldo Energia SpA
Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd.
Boralex, Inc.
BrightSource Energy, Inc.
CESC Ltd.
Cethar Ltd.
China Huadian Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse
Power Needs Worldwide
Recent Market Activity
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues
Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term
Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend
Coal Gravitating Towards East
Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics
Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer &
Consumer Globally
Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize
Existing Thermal Plants
Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture
and Storage
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global
Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
Thermal Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Thermal Power Generation Companies
AES Corporation (USA)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (USA)
Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd. (China)
China Huaneng Group (China)
China Huadian Corporation (China)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (USA)
Duke Energy Corporation (USA)
Dynegy, Inc. (USA)
EDF (France)
Enel S.p.A. (Italy)
EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (Germany)
Energy Future Holdings Corp. (USA)
Engie (France)
Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain)
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (India)
NRG Energy, Inc. (USA)
Southern Company (USA)
SSE plc (UK)
Tata Power (India)
The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (Japan)
Thermal Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Doosan Power Systems (UK)
GE Power (USA)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)
Siemens Power and Gas (Germany)
Toshiba Corporation Energy Systems & Solutions Company (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced
Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power
Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence
while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global
Population Drive Market Demand
Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation
Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term
Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam
Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific
Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in
Thermal Power Plants
Different Performance Classes
Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By-
product
Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power
and Heat if Needed
Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants
Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power
Sources
Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine
Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants
Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based
Thermal Power
Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal
Power Generation
Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines
NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power
Generation Plants
Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power
Plants
Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs
Well for the Market
Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive
Current and Future Growth
Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An
Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen
of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power
Generation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Thermal Power Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Thermal Power by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Thermal Power by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel Type -
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermal
Power by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Thermal Power Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Power by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Coal, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Thermal Power Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermal Power estimated at US$1. 3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW