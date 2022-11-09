Global Thermal Power Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$781.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Thermal Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$320.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$214.6 Billion by the year 2027.







Other Fuel Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Other Fuel Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse

Power Needs Worldwide

Recent Market Activity

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues

Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term

Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend

Coal Gravitating Towards East

Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics

Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer &

Consumer Globally

Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize

Existing Thermal Plants

Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture

and Storage

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global

Energy Sector

Global Energy Trends Summarized

Slower Growth

New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage

Policies Encourage Clean Energy

Changing Global Power Sector Landscape

Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive

Cyber Security Become Critical

Global Market Outlook

China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market

Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation

Thermal Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced

Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy

Market Growth

Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power

Generation Sector

Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities

Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence

while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption

Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States

Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global

Population Drive Market Demand

Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation

Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term

Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam

Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific

Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in

Thermal Power Plants

Different Performance Classes

Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By-

product

Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power

and Heat if Needed

Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants

Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power

Sources

Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine

Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants

Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based

Thermal Power

Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal

Power Generation

Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines

NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power

Generation Plants

Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power

Plants

Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs

Well for the Market

Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive

Current and Future Growth

Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An

Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen

of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power

Generation



IV. COMPETITION

