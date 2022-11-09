The Global Succulent Plant Market is expected to grow by $ 2.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Succulent Plant Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360221/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the succulent plant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased penetration of online shopping, low maintenance costs, and the advent of organized retail.

The succulent plant market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The succulent plant market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cactaceae

• Crassulaceae

• Aizoaceae

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing trend for interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the succulent plant market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of vertical gardens and innovation in product offerings by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the succulent plant market covers the following areas:

• Succulent plant market sizing

• Succulent plant market forecast

• Succulent plant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading succulent plant market vendors that include Adeniumrose Co. LLC, Altman Specialty Plants LLC, Annies Garden and Patio, Costa Farms LLC, Dummen Orange, Fairyblooms LLC, FTD LLC, Mountain Crest Gardens, myBageecha, NorCal Succulent Shop, NurseryLive, Nurturing Green Plantation Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Flowery Crafts Co. Ltd., Queen Knud Jepsen A/S, Rootly Plant Decor Pvt. Ltd., Succulent Market, Succulents Box LLC, Tenth Avenue Holdings LLC, The Bouqs Co., The Leaf and Clay, Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., and Yiwu Lishi Imp. and Exp. Co., Ltd. Also, the succulent plant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360221/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________