New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insect Repellents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361456/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Insect Repellents Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insect Repellents estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vaporizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sprays segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Insect Repellents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.8 Million by the year 2027.



Creams Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Creams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$705.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$885.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Acme United Corporation

Agrorim

Amber Laboratories PTE LTD

American Repellent, Inc.

Aunt Fannie, Inc.

Babyganics Products Pbc

Bellegrove Medical Supply, Inc.

BioGents AG

Bioglobal Pty Ltd

Bishop Distributing, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361456/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Insect Repellent - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Insect Repellents Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaporizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Vaporizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaporizers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sprays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Sprays by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Sprays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Creams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Creams by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Creams by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mosquitoes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Mosquitoes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Mosquitoes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Flies by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Flies by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bugs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Bugs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Bugs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Insect Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Insect Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Insect Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insect

Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Product

Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insect

Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other

Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insect

Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Product

Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insect

Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other

Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Insect Repellents by Insect

Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays,

Creams and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insect Repellents

by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes,

Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insect Repellents

by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insect Repellents

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays,

Creams and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insect Repellents

by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs

and Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insect Repellents

by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents

by Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Insect Repellents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and

Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays,

Creams and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Product Type - Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vaporizers, Sprays, Creams and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Insect Repellents by Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs

and Other Insect Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Insect Repellents by

Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Insect

Repellents by Insect Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mosquitoes, Flies, Bugs and Other Insect Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________