The Global Enterprise App Store Market is expected to grow by $ 10.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.15% during the forecast period

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the enterprise app store market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to enhance business efficiency, the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions, and increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs.

The enterprise app store market analysis includes deployment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The enterprise app store market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Type

• Large enterprise

• SME



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into enterprise application software as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise app store market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of hybrid cloud and increasingly encouraging remote working will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise app store market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise app store market sizing

• Enterprise app store market forecast

• Enterprise app store market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise app store market vendors that include Apideck BVBA, AppDirect Inc., Appland AB, Applivery S.L., Basaas GmbH, Bitfactory GmbH, CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Digital.ai Software Inc., Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A., OB2J SAS, Relution GmbH, and Stripe Inc. Also, the enterprise app store market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

