New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Industry"

Global Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Reach $86 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing estimated at US$61.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consulting Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Regulatory Affairs Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Auditing & Assessment Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Auditing & Assessment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consulting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Consulting Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consulting Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Auditing & Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Auditing & Assessment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Auditing & Assessment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regulatory Affairs Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Regulatory Affairs Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Regulatory Affairs

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Design & Development by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Product Design &

Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Design &

Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Testing & Validation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Product Testing &

Validation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Testing &

Validation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services

Outsourcing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Product Maintenance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Maintenance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Training & Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Training & Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Training & Education by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Pharma by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Biotech by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical

Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting Services,

Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product

Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product

Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical

Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and Biotech Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma and Biotech for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service -

Consulting Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing &

Assessment, Product Design & Development, Product Testing &

Validation, Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Consulting

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment,

Product Design & Development, Product Testing & Validation,

Product Maintenance, Training & Education and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consulting Services, Regulatory

Affairs Services, Auditing & Assessment, Product Design &

Development, Product Testing & Validation, Product Maintenance,

Training & Education and Other Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology / Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use -

Pharma and Biotech - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharma and

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology /

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage



