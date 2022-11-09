Correcting & Replacing: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is re-issuing in its entirety its earnings press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, originally issued on November 7, 2022 at 6:50 am ET, to correct errors in the presentation of certain line items in the financial statements included therein and corresponding references to such items in the narrative disclosure as described in the Company's Form 8-K/A filed on November 9, 2022. All other information in the earnings press release remains unchanged, including adjusted non-GAAP net income, adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA.



The corrected release reads:

Q3 2022 net loss was $(0.54) per basic and diluted share and adjusted non-GAAP net income was $1.13 per basic and $1.12 per diluted share 1

Total revenue for Q3 2022 was $65.9 million, compared to $39.9 million in Q3 2021

Nine-month 2022 net income was $2.13 per basic and $2.11 per diluted share

Nine-month 2022 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share 1 more than doubled to $6.69 from full year 2021 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, outperforming any full year in the Company’s history

more than doubled to $6.69 from full year 2021 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, outperforming any full year in the Company’s history Nine-month 2022 revenue of $255.9 million exceeds full year 2021 revenue of $171.5 million





Nine-month 2022 net sales of vasopressin and PEMFEXY combined totaled $114.9 million

BENDEKA ® 2 and BELRAPZO ® 3 - both ready-to-dilute (“RTD”) products — combined currently have 91% share of the bendamustine market, up from 85% at the beginning of the year. TREANDA ® 4 , which is not an RTD product, has just 9% 5

and BELRAPZO - both ready-to-dilute (“RTD”) products — combined currently have 91% share of the bendamustine market, up from 85% at the beginning of the year. TREANDA , which is not an RTD product, has just 9% Q3 2022 gross profit from bendamustine franchise increased 9% compared to Q3 2021 6

Submitted an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for CAL02, a novel first-in-class broad-spectrum anti-virulence agent for the treatment of severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

Strengthened hospital pipeline through equity stake in and an option to acquire Enalare Therapeutics Inc (“Enalare”) 7 . Enalare’s lead pipeline compound, ENA-001, a novel agnostic respiratory stimulant with strong patent protection, has three target indications: post-operative respiratory depression; community drug overdose; and Apnea of Prematurity, a common condition in preterm infants

. Enalare’s lead pipeline compound, ENA-001, a novel agnostic respiratory stimulant with strong patent protection, has three target indications: post-operative respiratory depression; community drug overdose; and Apnea of Prematurity, a common condition in preterm infants Company to host Investor Day in New York City on December 6, 2022



WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Business and Recent Highlights:

Submitted an IND application to FDA for CAL02, a novel first-in-class broad-spectrum anti-virulence agent for the treatment of severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (“SCABP”). The IND filing includes a protocol for an adequately powered global Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CAL02 when added to standard of care therapy in patients with SCABP.

Acquired an equity stake in, with an option to purchase, Enalare Therapeutics Inc. (“Enalare”), adding a portfolio of novel NCEs with strong intellectual property protection, from the mid-2030s into the 2040s, including composition of matter patents. Enalare’s lead compound, ENA-001 is an investigational, one-of-a-kind NCE being developed as an agnostic respiratory stimulant for multiple patient populations experiencing acute respiratory depression. The initial targeted indications include post-operative respiratory depression; community drug overdose; and Apnea of Prematurity, a common condition in preterm infants. The Company believes this investment strengthens Eagle’s position as a diversified pharmaceutical company and a leader in hospital/anesthesia. Enalare secured a contract for up to $50.3 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (contract number 75A50122C00072). In partnership with BARDA, ENA-001 is being developed in an intramuscular (“IM”) formulation for potential use in patients experiencing community drug overdose and as a potential medical countermeasure for mass casualty events. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (“ODD”) to ENA-001 for the treatment of Apnea of Prematurity (“AoP”). AoP is a development disorder attributed to immaturity of the pulmonary system characterized by either cessation of breathing for more than 20 seconds or cessation of breathing that lasts less than 20 seconds but is accompanied by either bradycardia or hypoxemia.

Received favorable ruling in vasopressin litigation. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware’s decision that Eagle’s vasopressin product does not infringe on any of the patents asserted by Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran, Debra M. Hussain, as Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial, with responsibility for FDA-approved new chemical entities, BARHEMSYS ® and BYFAVO ® , acquired as part of the acquisition of Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia”).

and BYFAVO , acquired as part of the acquisition of Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia”). Amended and restated its credit agreement providing for a three-year $100 million revolving credit facility and $50 million term loan facility and repaid all other debt.



Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2022

Total revenue for Q3 2022 was $65.9 million, compared to $39.9 million in Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 net loss was $(7.1) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 adjusted non-GAAP net income was $14.9 million, or $1.13 per basic and $1.12 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.57 per basic and $0.56 per diluted share, in Q3 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $15.4 million, net accounts receivable was $96.9 million, and debt was $59.3 million, as of September 30, 2022.

Recorded a $3.8 million milestone payment from SymBio on TREAKISYM® in Q3 2022, $1.2 million ($0.07 per basic and diluted share) less than anticipated due to currency declines of the Japanese Yen.



“It was another strong quarter for Eagle, and we are pleased that the earnings growth has continued. We are posting record earnings this year, as evidenced by the fact that in the first nine months of the year, we have already earned $6.69 per share, topping our previous best full year ever,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

“We expect another strong year in 2023 and anticipate deploying the cash from our earnings and strong balance sheet not only to fund our key clinical initiatives but also to potentially make an accretive acquisition to round out our portfolio. Between business development activities and our own R&D engine, we believe Eagle can grow significantly larger as it transitions into a branded pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of assets,” concluded Tarriff.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $65.9 million, as compared to $39.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2022 RYANODEX® net product sales were $7.6 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Q3 2022 BELRAPZO net product sales were $8.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Q3 2022 PEMFEXY® net product sales were $1.7 million and vasopressin net product sales were $13.8 million.

A summary of total revenue is outlined below:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (in thousands): Product sales, net $ 38,086 $ 12,124 Royalty revenue 24,007 27,729 License and other revenue 3,808 - Total revenue $ 65,901 $ 39,853

Gross margin was 64% during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 79% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was driven by a change in the revenue mix, including the launch of PEMFEXY and vasopressin and amortization expense related to BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO.

R&D expense was $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower spend of $6.6 million on CAL02 and $4.8 million on landiolol due to the upfront license fees paid in Q3 2021 and non-recurrence of development costs of $2.1 million on vasopressin and $1.4 million on PEMFEXY. This was partially offset by an increase in spend on fulvestrant of $0.9 million compared to Q3 2021.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $23.5 million compared to $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily related to $1.1 million of external sales and marketing and $1.2 million of headcount costs for BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO re-launches, $1.1 million of financial and other professional fees, $0.6 million of severance related to the integration of Acacia, $0.5 million of external legal costs, and $0.2 million of sales and marketing costs for PEMFEXY, partially offset by lower general and administrative head count costs.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $(7.1) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million, or $1.13 per basic and $1.12 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.57 per basic and $0.56 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Full Year Expense Guidance

Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be less than $40 million, as compared to $32.5 million in 2021.

Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $64 million to $68 million, as compared to $54.9 million in 2021.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Eagle had $15.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $96.9 million in net accounts receivable, and $59.3 million in outstanding debt. Therefore, as of September 30, 2022, Eagle had cash plus net receivables of $112.3 million.

In the third quarter of 2022, Eagle repurchased $10 million of its common stock as part of its current $160 million Share Repurchase Program. From August 2016 through September 30, 2022, Eagle has repurchased $246.1 million of its common stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” ‘could,” “should,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the development of, potential benefits of and potential FDA submission for ENA-001, including a potential IM formulation that could potentially enable more rapid deployment in emergency situations and the potential to develop an innovative and rapid treatment for respiratory depression in a variety of settings; expectations with respect to the BARDA award providing funding to Enalare to accelerate the development of ENA-001; the achievement of milestones and deliverables; the potential further investment by the Company in Enalare and the Company’s development programs, products and pipeline; the potential use of ENA-001 to help preterm infants with respiratory conditions; the ability of ENA-001 and other products and product candidates to address unmet clinical needs, including for patients with post-operative respiratory depression and in combatting community drug overdose; the Company’s financial projections and guidance, including anticipated financial performance for 2022, including expected R&D and SG&A expense; any further investments in Enalare and Enalare’s development programs; the potential exercise of the Company’s option to acquire all of Enalare’s outstanding shares; the potential benefits and commercial opportunity of Enalare’s product candidates; the potential of Enalare product candidates to immediately expand the Company’s long-term growth possibilities, if acquired; expected continued earnings growth in 2023 and 2024,and anticipated deployment of cash to fund clinical development and potential strategic transactions to round out the Company's portfolio; the potential for the Company to grow significantly larger as it transitions into a diversified pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of branded, first-in-class assets; expectations for earnings to grow in 2023 and 2024; the Company’s ability to pursue additional potential transactions to further diversify its product portfolio and pipeline on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its products and product candidates; the Company's clinical development plan for its product candidates, including the number and timing of development initiatives or new indications for the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s timing and ability to enroll patients in upcoming clinical trials, including for CAL02; the timing, scope or likelihood and timing of regulatory filings and approvals from the FDA for the Company’s product candidates, including landiolol and its fulvestrant product; the progress and success of the Company’s launch of any products, including vasopressin and PEMFEXY; the addressable market size for, and the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize, its product candidates, including vasopressin and PEMFEXY; the ability of vasopressin to benefit providers and patients as an alternative to Vasostrict; the ability of BARHEMSYS, BYFAVO, landiolol and other products and product candidates to address unmet clinical needs; the potential market opportunity for the Company’s products or product candidates, including for BARHEMSYS, BYFAVO and landiolol; the period of marketing exclusivity for any of the Company’s products or product candidates, including vasopressin; the resolution of patent litigation and all related settlement terms, including the date of market entry and the potential for earlier market entry under certain circumstances; the timing, scope or likelihood and timing of regulatory filings and approvals from the FDA for the Company’s product candidates and the Company’s ability to maintain regulatory approval of its products and product candidates; the Company's clinical development plan for the product candidates in its portfolio; the implementation of certain healthcare reform measures; the ability of the Company to obtain and maintain coverage and adequate reimbursement for its products; the success of the Company's collaborations with its strategic partners and the timing and results of these partners’ preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the Company’s potential earnings potential through such collaborations; the ability of the Company’s executive team to execute on the Company’s strategy and to utilize its cash and other assets to increase shareholder value; and the ability of the Company’s product candidates to deliver value to stockholders; the Company's ability to deliver value in 2022 and over the long term; the Company’s ability to sustain and accelerate this growth; the Company’s ability to utilize its cash and other assets to increase shareholder value; the Company’s ability to effectively manage and control expenses in line with its budget; and the Company's plans and ability to advance the products in its pipeline; potential opportunities for, and the Company’s ability to complete, business development transactions, in a timely manner, on favorable terms to the Company, or at all; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash flows and capital resources; and the Company’s ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Company’s recently completed transaction with Acacia are not realized; the ability of Enalare to achieve milestones and deliverables under the BARDA agreement and otherwise accelerate and achieve successful results in the development of ENA-001; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events such as the conflict in Ukraine, including disruption or impact in the sales of the Company's marketed products, interruptions or other adverse effects to clinical trials, delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems, disruption in the operations of the Company's third party partners and disruption of the global economy, and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other events on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets; whether the Company will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; whether the Company will successfully implement its development plan for its product candidates; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of the Company's or its partners’ product candidates; whether the Company can successfully market and commercialize its product candidates; the success of the Company's relationships with its partners; the availability and pricing of third party sourced products and materials; the outcome of litigation involving any of its products or that may have an impact on any of our products; successful compliance with the FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals, manufacturing facilities, products and/or businesses; general economic conditions, including the potential adverse effects of public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, on economic activity and the performance of the financial markets generally; the strength and enforceability of the Company's intellectual property rights or the rights of third parties; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the potential for competition from generic entrants into the market; the risks inherent in the early stages of drug development and in conducting clinical trials; and factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact the Company’s financial projects and guidance, including among other things, any potential business development transactions, acquisitions, restructurings or legal settlements, in addition to any unanticipated factors, that may cause the Company’s actual results and outcomes to materially differ from its projections and guidance; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 8, 2022, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022 and its other subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release also contains adjusted non-GAAP net income, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Eagle, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense and adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense. The Company believes these measures provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income and related earnings per share information excludes amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, expense of acquired in-process research & development, severance, acquisition related costs, legal settlement, non-cash interest expense, fair value adjustments on equity investment, convertible promissory note related adjustments, fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange loss, inventory step-up and the tax effect of these adjustments.

Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, severance and expense of acquire in-process research & development.

Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, depreciation expense, severance, legal settlement and acquisition related costs.

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures helps indicate underlying trends in the Company’s business and are important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding projected operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures provide the Company and its investors with an indication of the Company’s baseline performance before items that are considered by the Company not to be reflective of the Company’s ongoing results. See the attached reconciliation tables for details of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at certain of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Investors should note that reconciliations of the forward-looking or projected non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to their most comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided because the Company cannot do so without unreasonable efforts due to the unavailability of information needed to calculate the reconciling items and the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of comparable GAAP measures, and the reconciling items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in the future. Reconciliations of the components of projected adjusted non-GAAP R&D and adjusted non-GAAP SG&A to their most comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because the quantification of projected GAAP R&D and SG&A and the reconciling items between projected GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP R&D and SG&A cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, with respect to GAAP R&D and SG&A, the Company is not able to calculate the favorable or unfavorable expenses related to the fair value adjustments on equity investments and derivative instruments primarily due to nature of these transactions. Such unavailable information could be significant such that actual GAAP R&D and SG&A would vary significantly from projected GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP R&D and adjusted non-GAAP SG&A.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,384 $ 97,659 Accounts receivable, net 96,932 41,149 Inventories 63,855 21,908 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,875 11,890 Total current assets 185,046 172,606 Property and equipment, net 1,297 1,636 Intangible assets, net 108,785 10,671 Goodwill 41,794 39,743 Deferred tax asset, net 23,541 18,798 Other assets 25,986 10,278 Total assets $ 386,449 $ 253,732 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,215 $ 16,431 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,652 32,338 Current debt 34,961 25,607 Total current liabilities 121,828 74,376 Long-term debt 26,431 — Deferred tax liability 4,536 — Other long-term liabilities 1,874 2,903 Total liabilities 154,669 77,279 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 1,500,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 17,568,586 and 16,903,034 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 18 17 Additional paid in capital 362,161 325,779 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,377 (94 ) Retained earnings 103,339 75,862 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,552,730 and 4,111,622 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (243,115 ) (225,111 ) Total stockholders' equity 231,780 176,453 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 386,449 $ 253,732





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product sales, net $ 38,086 $ 12,124 $ 177,375 $ 48,865 Royalty revenue 24,007 27,729 74,728 80,361 License and other revenue 3,808 — 3,808 — Total revenue 65,901 39,853 255,911 129,226 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 20,869 5,486 67,216 21,835 Cost of royalty revenue 2,782 2,773 7,854 8,036 Research and development 9,326 23,289 26,871 47,488 Selling, general and administrative 23,462 18,482 82,476 54,997 Total operating expenses 56,439 50,030 184,417 132,356 Income (loss) from operations 9,462 (10,177 ) 71,494 (3,130 ) Interest income (444 ) 197 (46 ) 395 Interest expense (1,147 ) (396 ) (2,065 ) (1,240 ) Other expense (11,534 ) (2,284 ) (21,254 ) (1,797 ) Total other expense, net (13,125 ) (2,483 ) (23,365 ) (2,642 ) (Loss) income before income tax (provision) benefit (3,663 ) (12,660 ) 48,129 (5,772 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (3,468 ) 7,038 (20,652 ) 3,341 Net (loss) income $ (7,131 ) $ (5,622 ) $ 27,477 $ (2,431 ) (Loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 2.13 $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 2.11 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,166,931 13,077,298 12,906,235 13,103,203 Diluted 13,166,931 13,077,298 13,051,311 13,103,203





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 27,477 $ (2,431 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes (4,743 ) (2,533 ) Depreciation expense 508 575 Non-cash operating lease expense related to right-of-use assets 917 768 Amortization expense of intangible assets 5,886 2,118 Fair value adjustments on equity investment 3,208 1,900 Stock-based compensation expense 12,332 14,873 Convertible promissory note related credit losses — 150 Amortization of debt issuance costs 354 354 Fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments 962 (254 ) Accretion of discount on convertible promissory note — (102 ) Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 7,309 — Loss on write-off of convertible promissory note 4,444 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: Accounts receivable (55,325 ) 5,343 Inventories (15,006 ) (1,240 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (831 ) (8,821 ) Accounts payable (3,824 ) 6,449 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,888 3,897 Other assets and other long-term liabilities, net (4,412 ) (908 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,144 20,138 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of Acacia, net of cash acquired (74,153 ) — Purchase of equity investment security (12,500 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (168 ) (274 ) Purchase of convertible promissory note — (5,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (86,821 ) (5,274 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock option exercises 1,747 1,841 Proceeds from existing revolving credit facility 15,000 — Employee withholding taxes related to stock-based awards (1,341 ) (1,551 ) Payment of debt (6,000 ) (6,000 ) Repurchases of common stock (18,004 ) (12,568 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,598 ) (18,278 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (82,275 ) (3,414 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 97,659 103,155 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,384 $ 99,741 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net $ 18,855 $ 6,303 Interest 894 917





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (7,131 ) $ (5,622 ) $ 27,477 $ (2,431 ) Adjustments: Cost of product revenues: Amortization expense 3,689 301 5,886 903 Research and development: Stock-based compensation expense 600 641 1,844 2,177 Depreciation expense 42 57 134 164 Expense of acquired in-process research & development - 15,000 - 15,000 Severance - - - 274 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation expense 2,937 3,443 10,488 12,696 Depreciation expense 121 140 374 411 Severance 587 - 8,378 334 Acquisition related costs 1,498 - 12,837 - Amortization expense - 405 - 1,215 Legal settlement - - 300 - Other: Non-cash interest expense 756 118 1,152 354 Fair value adjustments on equity investment (22 ) 2,300 3,208 1,900 Convertible promissory note related adjustments 4,674 4 4,646 48 Fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments 1,624 (66 ) 7,255 (254 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 5,751 - 6,549 - Inventory step-up 392 - 392 - Tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments (624 ) (9,205 ) (3,559 ) (9,608 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 14,894 $ 7,516 $ 87,361 $ 23,183 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.57 $ 6.77 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.56 $ 6.69 $ 1.74 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,166,931 13,077,298 12,906,235 13,103,203 Diluted 13,280,811 13,307,559 13,051,311 13,290,677





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (7,131 ) $ (5,622 ) $ 27,477 $ (2,431 ) $ 21,281 $ (8,627 ) Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 1,591 199 2,111 845 2,341 1,075 Income tax provision 3,468 (7,038 ) 20,652 (3,341 ) 28,072 4,079 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,852 903 6,394 2,693 7,461 3,760 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,537 4,084 12,332 14,873 17,014 19,555 Fair value adjustments on equity investment (22 ) 2,300 3,208 1,900 7,478 6,170 Expense of acquired in-process research & development - 15,000 - 15,000 339 15,339 Convertible promissory note related adjustments 4,180 50 4,242 150 4,850 758 Fair value adjustments related to derivative instrument 1,624 (66 ) 7,255 (254 ) 6,823 (686 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 5,751 - 6,549 - 6,549 - Legal Settlement - - 300 - 300 - Acquisition related costs 1,498 - 12,837 - 12,837 - Inventory step-up 392 - 392 - 392 - Severance 587 - 8,378 608 9,854 2,084 Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 19,327 $ 9,810 $ 112,127 $ 30,043 $ 125,591 $ 43,507





