New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Market to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women`s Health Diagnostics estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infectious Disease Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Women`s Health Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Cervical Cancer Testing Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Cervical Cancer Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Alere, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Women’s Health Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



