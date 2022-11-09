New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361424/?utm_source=GNW
Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Market to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women`s Health Diagnostics estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infectious Disease Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Women`s Health Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Cervical Cancer Testing Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Cervical Cancer Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Alere, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Hologic, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Siemens AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Women’s Health Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breast Cancer Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Breast Cancer Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Cancer Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Osteoporosis Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cervical Cancer Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cervical Cancer Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Cancer Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prenatal Genetic Screening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Prenatal Genetic Screening
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Prenatal Genetic
Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Pregnancy & Fertility
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy & Fertility
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by
Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and
Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious
Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s
Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing,
Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by
Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer
Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening,
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s
Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and
Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer
Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,
Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &
Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics
by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease
Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,
Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic
Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home
Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast
Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer
Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening,
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health
Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious
Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,
Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
