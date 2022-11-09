The Global IMSI Catcher Market is expected to grow by $79.37 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360215/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the IMSI catcher market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks, new product development, and growing surveillance operations.

The IMSI catcher market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The IMSI catcher market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government structure

• Intelligence organization

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing advancement in IMSI catchers as one of the prime reasons driving the IMSI catcher market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software and control systems to improve performance and adoption of BTS cloning algorithm competitive scenario will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IMSI catcher market covers the following areas:

• IMSI catcher market sizing

• IMSI catcher market forecast

• IMSI catcher market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IMSI catcher market vendors that include Comstrac Ltd., Ismallcell Biz, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd., Para o Grupo 4intelligence, Phantom Technologies Ltd., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Proximus LLC, Rayfond Technology Co. Ltd., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier, and Spy Phone Labs LLC. Also, the IMSI catcher market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360215/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________