Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Global Market Report 2022: Product Innovation Crucial for Future Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2021 to $6.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is expected to grow to $11.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



The main lithium iron phosphate batteries power capacities include 0-16,250 mAh, 16,251-50,000 mAh, 50,001-100,000 mAh and 100,001-540,000 mAh. The 0-16,250 mAh batteries have a capacity of 0- 16,250 mAh and are used in lighter applications. The different types of lithium iron phosphate batteries include portable and stationary for different industries including automotive, power, and industrial.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2021. The regions covered in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand for electrical vehicles will propel the expansion of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are preferred in electric vehicles as they have a longer life and do not contain cobalt, reducing the cost of the battery, which allows manufacturers to lower the price of their electric vehicles.

According to World Resource Institute (WRI), EV sales grew from but 1% of the market share in 2010 to 54% of the market share in 2020. The global electric vehicle sales increased by 109% in 2021, over the previous year. Hence, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in the forecast period.



Product innovation are shaping the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. Companies are creating new and innovative products to satisfy market needs. For instance, in 2021, Chinese battery manufacturer, Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd., introduced a new high-energy-density lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium-ion battery cell rated at 210 Wh/kg, which is on par with NCM523 lithium-ion cells. The company used silicon anode materials and an in-house developed high-performance LFP cathode to enhance battery efficiency.





Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Power Capacity: 0-16,250 mAh; 16,251-50,000 mAh; 50,001-100,000 mAh; 100,001-540,000 mAh

2) By Type: Portable; Stationary

3) By Industry: Automotive; Power; Industrial



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Characteristics



3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries



5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Size And Growth



6. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Segmentation

7. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



9. China Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



10. India Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



11. Japan Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



12. Australia Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



13. Indonesia Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



14. South Korea Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



15. Western Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



16. UK Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



17. Germany Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



18. France Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



19. Eastern Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



20. Russia Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



21. North America Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



22. USA Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



23. South America Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



24. Brazil Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



25. Middle East Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



26. Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



27. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market



29. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BYD Company Ltd.

A123 Systems LLC

K2 Energy

Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy

LiFeBATT Inc.

LITHIUMWERKS

CENS Energy Tech Co. Ltd.

RELiON Batteries

Victron Energy B.V

China Sun Group

Valence Technology

Lithium Technology Corporation

Formosa Energy & Material Technology

Bharat Power Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l4bub

Attachment