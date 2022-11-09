New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheatgrass Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361414/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wheatgrass Products Market to Reach 5 Thousand Tons by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wheatgrass Products estimated at 3.6 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheatgrass Pills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach 2.1 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wheatgrass Juice segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 983.5 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Wheatgrass Products market in the U.S. is estimated at 983.5 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 664.5 Tons by the year 2027.
Wheatgrass Powder Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Wheatgrass Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 621.9 Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 854.4 Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Bondi Wheatgrass Juice Company
Canada Trade Pioneers Inc
Cloud Ten Beauty Limited
Girmes WheatGrass
Navitas Organics
Pines International
Sweetgrass
Urban Health Group Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Wheatgrass Product - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health & Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Health & Nutrition by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Health & Nutrition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Wheatgrass Products Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Pills by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Wheatgrass Pills by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Pills by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Juice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Wheatgrass Juice by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Juice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Wheatgrass Powder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Powder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by End-Use -
Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by Product
Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and
Food & Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice
and Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products
by End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products
by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Wheatgrass Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition,
Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products
by End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills,
Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Wheatgrass Products
by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and
Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Health &
Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheatgrass
Products by End-Use - Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and
Food & Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Wheatgrass Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Food &
Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wheatgrass Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass
Pills, Wheatgrass Juice and Wheatgrass Powder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheatgrass
Products by Product Type - Wheatgrass Pills, Wheatgrass Juice
and Wheatgrass Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
