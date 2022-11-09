The Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market is expected to grow by $41.56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360214/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial and commercial LED lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining manufacturing cost of LED, phasing out halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps, and the need for LED lighting in hazardous areas.

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market analysis includes the product type segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• LED lamps

• LED fixtures



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing traction for intelligent lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial and commercial LED lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of chips on board (COB) LEDs for industrial applications and the emergence of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial and commercial LED lighting market covers the following areas:

• Industrial and commercial LED lighting market sizing

• Industrial and commercial LED lighting market forecast

• Industrial and commercial LED lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial and commercial LED lighting market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., Cree LED, DECO Lighting Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, ELBA SA, Havells India Ltd, Hubbell Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Luxon SP ZOO, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Signify NV, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, and Toshiba Corp. Also, the industrial and commercial LED lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________