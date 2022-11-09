Delta Dental of Virginia Earns HRSI Diversity & Inclusion Certification from Human Resource Standards Institute℠

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Dental of Virginia is the first insurance company in the United States to meet the highest standards of diversity and inclusion (D&I) by earning organizational certification from the Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM), a subsidiary of HRCI®. This achievement demonstrates Delta Dental of Virginia’s commitment as a D&I leader in the insurance sector and celebrates the company’s efforts to continually improve its hiring processes and workforce management. The HRSI achievement certifies Delta Dental of Virginia’s HR processes are aligned with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 30415:2021: Human Resource Management (HRM) D&I standards.



“We strive to foster an inclusive workplace culture where all team members are treated with respect and provided every opportunity to thrive,” said Katharine Claytor, vice president and chief human resources officer for Delta Dental of Virginia and HRCI® board member. “A diverse and inclusive workforce is one of our greatest assets, and earning this certification highlights the value of the unique perspectives that every Delta Dental of Virginia employee brings to our team.”

Modern-day job seekers, team members, customers, investors and government agencies expect business relationships and workforce practices to conform to the principles of a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce. The HRSI D&I Certification leverages ISO guidance on D&I for organizations and allows companies to compare their practices on an objective basis with other organizations across national boundaries and industry sectors.

The D&I Certification is a game-changer for forward-thinking organizations that want to show they are committed to the highest levels of D&I, according to Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI®, the parent company of HRSI.

“We celebrate Delta Dental of Virginia as the first insurance company in the United States to earn HRSI D&I Certification. They recognize the importance of D&I to their employees, future employees, customers, vendors and external stakeholders and were willing to commit to the rigor needed to earn this certification,” said Dr. Dufrane. “Earning an HRSI organizational certification allows companies to ensure that their HR activities are aligned with business goals using consensus-based, international HR standards. Now Delta Dental of Virginia can proudly display the HRSI D&I 30415:2021 badge and seal of excellence to show their stakeholders that they are committed to excellence and continuous improvement in D&I.”

Dr. Denise Caleb, PHR®, president of HRSI, shared that “global standards are a collection of guidelines, customs, experiences and practical solutions that are collaboratively and voluntarily developed through consensus and regularly revisited and revised.”

“The inherent work in certifying D&I initiatives creates an improved workplace, workforce, work climate, work culture and, most importantly, a sense of belonging where employees can be their authentic selves at work,” Dr. Caleb commented. “We are excited that Delta Dental of Virginia had the policies, procedures and commitment in place to earn the HRSI D&I Certification.”

HRSI is a subsidiary of HRCI, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization with more than 45 years of leadership in HR. The organization has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. As a subsidiary of HRCI, HRSI provides organizational certifications built on ISO standards.

To learn more about HRSI and the path to certification, visit https://www.hrsi.org.

About HRSISM

HRSISM headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the world’s premier standards and credentialing institute for private, publicly traded, not-for-profit and small, medium and enterprise (SME) organizations. A subsidiary of HRCI®, HRSI creates and offers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certifications, organizations align with globally accepted HRM practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org .

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications, and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.

About Delta Dental of Virginia

Established in 1964, Delta Dental of Virginia is the largest dental benefits provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Delta Dental of Virginia provides high-quality, cost-effective dental plans to more than two million members. Through its foundation, Delta Dental of Virginia has donated millions of dollars to improve the oral health of Virginians.

Delta Dental of Virginia is a member of the national Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA). Since 1954, the DDPA has worked to improve oral health nationally. Delta Dental member companies serve more than 83 million people in more than 152,000 groups across the nation.