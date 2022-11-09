OnBuy selects Nuvei for digital marketplace payments

Montreal and London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today it has been selected by UK marketplace OnBuy as its payment partner to help the business execute on its growth initiatives in and beyond the UK.

OnBuy is investing in new, innovation-led partnerships using latest technologies to support the marketplace’s disruptive eCommerce model as it expands. The payment technology partnership with Nuvei is a key part of its growth strategy to cement its name as a trusted marketplace powerhouse in the UK.

OnBuy will draw on more than 580 alternative payment methods Nuvei provides and its on-demand payment technology support. Card processing and acquiring are also part of a mix of payment technology services provided to OnBuy by Nuvei.

“This partnership with Nuvei is the first step on our roadmap to give our customers and retailers a new, incredibly exciting version of OnBuy. We have invested millions of pounds in adding new features and functions to our site ahead of going live in 2023,” said OnBuy CEO Cas Paton.

“These changes require the most comprehensive, flexible, and scalable payment options. That’s why we partnered with Nuvei. We're dedicated to being a trusted eCommerce alternative, providing a fair and transparent marketplace that is always moving forward. Nuvei, with its excellent support and next-generation technology, is helping us succeed in that mission,” Paton added.

Commenting on the partnership, Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “As a technology-first company, we're always innovating and developing new ways to help our customers accelerate their revenues and execute their own international expansion initiatives. We are delighted to be supporting OnBuy as they grow in the UK and beyond.”

