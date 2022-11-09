EasyGo Announces Deployment of 200 Tritium Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers

MAYNOOTH, Ireland, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyGo, the largest private car charging network in Ireland used by more than 30,000 drivers across 2,400 existing charge points, today announced, at the Business Post EV Summit at the RDS Arena, a multi-million Euro investment in new fast DC EV chargers in towns and villages around Ireland.



This investment is part of a partnership with eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications company, where telephone kiosks are being removed and replaced with state-of-the-art electric vehicle chargers from Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium). With this additional investment, EasyGo have committed to deploying 200 fast DC chargers around Ireland under this scheme.

Having launched this programme in Carlow in May 2022, EasyGo have contracts to add Tritium chargers at 70 locations in counties Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary & Monaghan in the next phase of this project. These will be rolled out over the next six months. EasyGo is actively engaged with other local authorities to identify 130 additional locations across Ireland for new fast DC Tritium chargers, and this program will be delivered at zero cost to county councils.

Commenting on this project, Chris Kelly, founder and technical director of EasyGo, said:

“We are delighted to work with so many local authorities on this program as well as with our partners in eir and Tritium. Our team are already actively rolling the next phase of this investment to install 70 new fast Tritium chargers. We’ll continue to engage with local authorities and look forward to identifying 120 more locations around the country.”

This rollout is consistent with the national strategy outlined by Department of Transport and ZEVI. These chargers will make the transition to EVs in rural Ireland much easier and will be located in convenient town centre locations across the country.

To support with the EV technology requirements for the rollout, EasyGo has partnered with Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers for electric vehicles and producer of some of the most advanced DC fast chargers in the world.

Speaking in advance of the EV Summit in Dublin on November 9th, David Nicholl, Tritium’s Chief Sales Officer, said: “As an Irishman, I’m incredibly proud that Tritium has been selected as the exclusive technology partner for this project which will bolster Ireland’s transition to electric vehicles. With Tritium’s world-class fast chargers, electric vehicle drivers in Ireland will gain access to a fast and convenient charger designed to thrive in any environment. The efforts of EasyGo and eir will not only increase fast charger availability, but also make a positive environmental impact. Firstly, by encouraging more drivers in Ireland to adopt electric vehicles and secondly, by repurposing existing infrastructure to bring these chargers online. I look forward to experiencing these chargers first-hand as I travel with Chris and the EasyGo team as we roll out these chargers in towns across the country.”

Commenting, Oliver Loomes, CEO of eir, said: “Electric vehicles are a critical part of the Government's Climate Action Plan which sets out a target of almost one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In order for Ireland to move to greener electric vehicles, we must have the required infrastructure in place, not just in cities, but across all of Ireland. We are proud to partner with EasyGo and each of these county councils to assist in the installation of EV charging points across the country. This new infrastructure will benefit the community the way the public payphone service once did. The chargers will not only benefit the people living and working in Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Mayo, Offaly, Cavan and Monaghan, but also those travelling through. Today, EasyGo & eir are in discussion with county councils across the country, and we hope others will follow this lead. By replacing unused infrastructure with fast EV charging, we are helping to make the transition to electric vehicle ownership a viable alternative for people across Ireland.”

According to Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), about 1 out of every 7 cars sold in Ireland this year are fully electric, and the rate of adoption of EVs is growing quickly. Adding these chargers, in easily accessible town centre locations, will increase the appeal of EVs for drivers as it will reduce range anxiety. Transport accounts for one-third of Ireland’s energy-related CO2 emissions so increasing adoption of EVs is a key aspect Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

In rural areas, where public transport is far less available, it is even more important that people can go electric with confidence. That is why these partnerships across Ireland are so important to provide fast charging for both local residents and visitors. The EasyGo network is today used by more than 30,000 Irish EV drivers that can find, use, and pay for charging at more than 2,400 charge-points on the EasyGo app.

EasyGo & eir are actively engaged with several local authorities around Ireland about this scheme and look forward to making further investment announcements in the coming weeks and months. Under the program, eir telephone kiosks will be removed, and replaced (at or near the location) with state of the art, Tritium 50kW modular fast chargers. All this is being done at zero cost to local authorities.

About Tritium:

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About EasyGo:

EasyGo are the largest private car charging network operating in Ireland. Their business satisfies corporate, public, and home charging clients with hardware and software charging solutions. Founded in 2018, EasyGo operates out of Maynooth, Kildare and serves EV drivers across the island. Their mission is to provide EV drivers with the network they need to make sustainable transport a reality. EasyGo are supported by Rubicon, one of the world’s leading investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy & utilities sectors.

About eir:

eir is Ireland’s leading telecommunications company and the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland with approximately 2 million customers. We have the most extensive telecommunications network in Ireland both in terms of capacity and geographic reach. The Group provides a comprehensive range of advanced voice, data, broadband and TV services to the residential, small business, enterprise and government markets.

