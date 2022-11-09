Global Managed Services Market Size to reach USD 680.08 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 13.8%

New York, United States , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Managed Services Market Size was valued at USD 239.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 680.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2030, according to the new research study published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

With several technical changes in work culture, such as working remotely and maintaining the organization's IT infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic also sparked the demand for digital transformation, which is fueling the expansion of the IT managed services. To improve business operations, managed services involve outsourcing managerial tasks to a third party. Managed services have emerged as a result of the introduction of cloud-based technologies and their rapid technological development. Managed services help firms save operating costs and increase operational effectiveness. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to develop as a result of consumers' growing preference for outsourcing management tasks to cloud service providers and managed service providers.

By ensuring that their IT infrastructure is always operating at peak performance and automating business processes, managed services assist cut ongoing internal IT expenses. As a result, businesses are able to successfully accomplish their goals, particularly those related to strengthening their cash flow and boosting profitability. Over the projection period, it is predicted that initiatives being aggressively pushed by various governments toward digital transformation, focused on modernizing their IT infrastructure, bolstering governance, and improving citizen services, will increase demand for managed services. For instance, the new edition of the Government of Canada's digital strategy, which was announced in May 2021, contains a renewed commitment to give people safe digital identities. Shared Services Canada (SSC) is working to consolidate ministry networks and transition them all to cloud-first networks in order to fulfil the expectation that perhaps the Canadian government will create a single digital identity for all Canadians.

Based on deployment, the market is managed categorized into on-premise & cloud-based. The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market share of global managed services market owing to several features including as it does not need an internet connection and makes it simple to tailor software to a client's specific needs for business processes. However, based on organization size, the market is managed categorized into small and medium enterprises & large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market share of global managed services market owing to massive amount of data is handled by major enterprises, and this data needs to be properly maintained and available both locally and remotely.

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market share of global managed services market owing due to the various factors such as preservation and management of data, including trading instruments, record-keeping, reporting, and computations, financial firms need a sophisticated IT infrastructure. Financial transactions that need the sharing of information with clients or internally depend on IT services to be successful.

Browse 53 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 259 pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Managed Services Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Managed Security, Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communication, Managed Information & Others), By Deployment (On-premise & Cloud-based), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises & Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents

The development of 5G technology will probably make it possible for businesses to install networks on their property. The digital transformation is anticipated to make it possible to either upgrade current networks to LTE or implementation of the latest networks using local frequencies. To enable the autonomy and automation of complex systems, real-time IT locations must be established. Moreover, IoT, AI, and machine learning are gaining traction across the world.

North America region is expected to dominate the market share of global managed services market owing to heavy emphasis on digitization, IT companies in the U.S. are reducing operational costs, especially in the wake of the pandemic. To do this, they are using a variety of managed services. To stay competitive in the face of ongoing digitization, businesses in the U.S. increasingly rely on managed service providers (MSPs), particularly for IT support services. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period of global managed services market due to increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions and increasing data security investments, several companies in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market's growth throughout the projected period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Accenture, Atos, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, AT&T, Verizon, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Happiest Minds, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Wipro, Cognizant, Capgemini and Others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

