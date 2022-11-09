KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Strong revenue with profitability recovering

Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2022 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $427.0 million in Q3 2022 compared to $391.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $35.6 million or 9.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.7 million in Q3 2022, compared to $40.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million.
  • Net loss was $38.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $29.5 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2023.

“We continued to deliver solid top-line growth in the third quarter of 2022 with revenue increasing 9.1% year-over-year, while profitability significantly improved from the previous quarter based on the disciplined execution of a multi-faceted strategy. This included price increases across all segments as well as productivity gains, along with prudent cash management through reductions in working capital and discretionary spending,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“I’m very pleased with the strong performance of our AFH segment in the third quarter with sales growth of 37.3% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $5.4 million, signaling a market recovery in Canada and the U.S. post-COVID. For the Consumer segment, revenue growth was 4.1%, as we are seeing slower consumer purchases as they adjust to higher price points. We plan to maintain targeted investments in our consumer brands, including recently launched Bonterra™, SpongeTowels UltraPRO®, UltraLuxe® and White Cloud®, while watching post-pricing price gaps.”

“Although inflationary upward pressure appears to be easing, higher price points for products have created sales volatility with some consumers trading down during these uncertain times. The recovery of our Memphis operations is also taking a little longer than anticipated, but we believe this situation will be largely resolved by early 2023. Despite the volatile business environment, we are moving in the right direction and fully expect to generate profitable growth in the fourth quarter and beyond,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q4 2022
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2022, we believe that inflationary pressure has stabilized, price increases are in place, cost-cutting programs have been implemented, discretionary spending has been restricted and operating efficiency is gaining traction. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q4 2022 is expected to exceed last year’s fourth quarter level.

KPLP Q3 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $427.0 million in Q3 2022 compared to $391.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $35.6 million or 9.1%. The increase in revenue was due to selling price increases in all segments and regions along with higher sales volume in the AFH segment as the business continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by lower sales volume in the Consumer segment and unfavourable mix. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $394.6 million in Q3 2022 compared to $345.6 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $49.0 million or 14.2%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to significantly increased pulp costs and high inflation on other input costs, along with the impact of labour shortages and productivity in Memphis manufacturing, plant overhead increases primarily in maintenance and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Freight costs increased significantly compared to Q3 2021 primarily due to increased freight rates resulting from cost inflation. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 92.4% in Q3 2022 compared to 88.3% in Q3 2021.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $30.1 million in Q3 2022 compared to $29.0 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.5%. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising and promotion expenses, the release of a COVID-19 related AFH accounts receivable provision in the comparative period and a return to more normal travel levels, partially offset by lower personnel costs and management fees. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.0% in Q3 2022 compared to 7.4% in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to $40.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million or 23.8%. The decrease was primarily due to significant inflation on pulp, manufacturing costs and freight as described above, and also lower sales volume, which were only partially offset by higher selling prices.

Net loss was $38.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $29.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.6 million as discussed above, higher other expense related to unrealized foreign exchange losses on U.S. denominated debt and consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by a lower change in the amortized costs of the Partnership units liability.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures.

KPLP Q3 2022 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $112.4 million as of September 30, 2022. In addition, $50.6 million of cash was held by KPLP for the TAD Sherbrooke and Sherbrooke Expansion Projects.

KPT Q3 2022 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $6.3 million in Q3 2022. Included in the net loss was $5.5 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, and a dilution gain of $0.2 million, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.3 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 16, 2022 by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 883805.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 16, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected revenue growth, continued growth in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products, the anticipated timing of the recovery of our Memphis operations, our expectation to generate profitable growth in Q4 of 2022, our expectation that Adjusted EBITDA will exceed the Adjusted EBITDA of Q4 2021 and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  September 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  $  $ 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 82,123  148,519 
Restricted cash 5,978  2,506 
Trade and other receivables 122,417  88,802 
Receivables from related parties 223  271 
Advances to partners -  13,752 
Inventories 295,790  251,071 
Income tax recoverable 1,012  1,171 
Prepaid expenses 10,299  5,455 
  517,842  511,547 
Non-current assets    
Property, plant and equipment 1,282,153  1,224,698 
Right-of-use assets 86,197  91,626 
Other long-term assets 30,535  37,456 
Pensions 133,441  - 
Goodwill 152,021  152,021 
Intangible assets 30,986  29,222 
Deferred income taxes 101,135  75,742 
Total assets 2,334,310  2,122,312 
     
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Trade and other payables 269,093  258,626 
Payables to related parties 8,559  11,485 
Income tax payable 96  300 
Distributions payable 12,674  12,300 
Current portion of provisions 2,198  3,705 
Current portion of long-term debt 34,559  48,550 
Current portion of lease liabilities 28,949  30,170 
  356,128  365,136 
Non-current liabilities    
Long-term debt 1,095,047  920,331 
Long-term lease liabilities 75,025  82,354 
Long-term payable to related party 44,233  42,454 
Long-term provisions 5,954  6,929 
Pensions -  58,481 
Post-retirement benefits 44,401  57,331 
Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,620,788  1,533,016 
Current portion of Partnership units liability -  14,064 
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 159,137  159,137 
Total Partnership units liability  159,137  173,201 
Total liabilities 1,779,925  1,706,217 
     
Equity    
Partnership units 483,292  461,536 
Deficit (22,084) (117,123)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 93,177  71,682 
Total equity 554,385  416,095 
Total equity and liabilities 2,334,310  2,122,312 
     


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		 
  $  $  $  $ 
         
Revenue 427,026  391,392  1,223,264  1,041,132 
         
Expenses        
Cost of sales 394,596  345,577  1,130,940  903,885 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,059  29,055  94,025  86,404 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1  2  11  5 
Restructuring costs, net 139  166  1,007  207 
         
Operating income (loss) 2,231  16,592  (2,719) 50,631 
         
Interest expense and other finance costs 18,907  18,740  53,810  47,925 
Other expense 26,045  11,728  34,329  10,781 
         
Loss before income taxes (42,721) (13,876) (90,858) (8,075)
         
Income tax recovery (3,919) (4,618) (17,980) (7,823)
         
Net loss for the period (38,802) (9,258) (72,878) (252)
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:        
Remeasurements of pensions (3,184) 44,377  191,741  138,418 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (293) 1,670  13,758  6,019 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:        
Cumulative translation adjustment 17,110  7,441  21,495  69 
         
Total other comprehensive income for the period 13,633  53,488  226,994  144,506 
         
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (25,169) 44,230  154,116  144,254 


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net loss for the period(38,802) (9,258) (72,878) (252)
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation23,684  22,557  66,444  61,292 
Amortization1,108  907  3,277  2,539 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment-  62  18  326 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability-  3,427  -  10,283 
Foreign exchange loss26,045  8,301  34,329  498 
Interest expense and other finance costs18,907  18,740  53,810  47,925 
Pension and post-retirement benefits3,706  4,343  10,976  12,486 
Provisions773  906  1,267  1,547 
Income tax recovery(3,919) (4,618) (17,980) (7,823)
Loss on sale of non-financial assets1  2  11  5 
Total items not affecting cash70,305  54,627  152,152  129,078 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital(18,724) 11,082  (85,245) (120,743)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(4,214) (3,829) (12,554) (11,451)
Provisions paid(88) (269) (4,003) (4,173)
Income tax payments(269) (1,013) (1,757) (2,019)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities8,208  51,340  (24,285) (9,560)
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(8,381) (8,190) (27,311) (19,438)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to
 the TAD Sherbrooke Project		(4,256) (9,333) (15,185) (88,273)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the
 Sherbrooke Expansion Project		(9,196) -  (29,944) - 
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke
 Project		-  -  -  (608)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, net17  -  (289) - 
Government assistance received1,023  -  1,023  - 
Purchases of software(180) -  (4,939) (774)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment-  -  1  8 
Net cash used in investing activities(20,973) (17,523) (76,644) (109,085)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt, net30,820  (1,278) 248,326  225,197 
Repayment of long-term debt(10,272) (18,640) (135,718) (21,913)
Payment of deferred financing fees(1,506) (665) (2,818) (8,935)
Payment of lease liabilities(6,852) (6,239) (21,263) (18,954)
Change in Restricted cash(1,160) (1,087) (3,472) (1,438)
Interest paid on long-term debt(11,211) (8,227) (36,198) (24,753)
Distributions and advances paid, net(1,743) (10,499) (15,764) (41,360)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(1,924) (46,635) 33,093  107,844 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
 held in foreign currency		1,280  659  1,440  (737)
        
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period(13,409) (12,159) (66,396) (11,538)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period95,532  129,360  148,519  128,739 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period82,123  117,201  82,123  117,201 


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		 
  $  $  $  $ 
         
Segment Information        
         
Segment Revenue        
Consumer 346,063  332,416  1,015,238  896,144 
AFH 80,963  58,976  208,026  144,988 
         
Total segment revenue 427,026  391,392  1,223,264  1,041,132 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Consumer 25,038  39,092  74,719  123,563 
AFH 5,357  2,162  1,685  (3,174)
Corporate and other costs 315  (941) (4,819) (5,296)
         
Total Adjusted EBITDA 30,710  40,313  71,585  115,093 
         
Reconciliation to net loss:        
         
Depreciation and amortization 24,792  23,464  69,721  63,831 
Interest expense and other finance costs 18,907  18,740  53,810  47,925 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability -  3,427  -  10,283 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment -  62  18  326 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1  2  11  5 
Restructuring costs, net 139  166  1,007  207 
Foreign exchange loss 26,045  8,301  34,329  498 
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives 3,547  -  3,547  - 
Corporate development related costs -  27  -  93 
         
Loss before income taxes (42,721) (13,876) (90,858) (8,075)
         
Income tax recovery (3,919) (4,618) (17,980) (7,823)
         
Net loss (38,802) (9,258) (72,878) (252)
         
Geographic Revenue        
         
Canada 249,827  233,529  732,033  647,516 
US 177,199  157,863  491,231  393,616 
         
Total revenue 427,026  391,392  1,223,264  1,041,132 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  September 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  $  $ 
Assets    
     
Current assets    
Distributions receivable 1,789  1,781 
Income tax recoverable 618  208 
  2,407  1,989 
     
Non-current assets    
Investment in associate 90,720  78,727 
     
Total Assets 93,127  80,716 
     
Liabilities    
     
Current liabilities    
Dividend payable 1,789  1,781 
Payable to Partnership 170  246 
Current portion of advances from Partnership -  2,014 
  1,959  4,041 
Non-current liabilities    
Deferred income taxes 7,368  806 
     
Total liabilities 9,327  4,847 
     
Equity    
     
Common shares 22,319  21,844 
Contributed surplus 144,819  144,819 
Deficit (99,086) (103,561)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,748  12,767 
     
Total equity 83,800  75,869 
     
Total liabilities and equity 93,127  80,716 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Equity loss(6,836) (2,686) (14,367) (4,033)
Dilution gain283  81  483  243 
        
Loss before income taxes(6,553) (2,605) (13,884) (3,790)
        
Income tax recovery(264) (382) (4,625) (1,542)
        
Net loss for the period(6,289) (2,223) (9,259) (2,248)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
net of tax expense (recovery)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:       
Remeasurements of pensions(383) 5,600  17,749  17,152 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits(45) 147  1,354  536 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:      
Cumulative translation adjustment2,390  1,092  2,981  (42)
        
Total other comprehensive income for the period1,962  6,839  22,084  17,646 
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period(4,327) 4,616  12,825  15,398 
        
Basic loss per share(0.63) (0.23) (0.93) (0.23)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,939,529  9,853,722  9,933,537  9,817,280 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		  9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net loss for the period(6,289) (2,223) (9,259) (2,248)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity loss6,836  2,686  14,367  4,033 
Dilution gain(283) (81) (483) (243)
Income tax recovery(264) (382) (4,625) (1,542)
Total items not affecting cash6,289  2,223  9,259  2,248 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital93  98  (76) 95 
Tax refunds (payments)(93) (679) 38  (3,311)
Tax Distribution received, net-  -  38  1,738 
Advances received-  581  -  1,478 
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activites       
Partnership unit distributions received1,742  1,403  4,886  4,158 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,742  1,403  4,886  4,158 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid, net(1,742) (1,403) (4,886) (4,158)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,742) (1,403) (4,886) (4,158)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 