Old Spaghetti Factory Restaurants Choose Interface to Modernize Network, Voice, and Physical Security

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that The Old Spaghetti Factory (OSF), a family-owned and operated restaurant chain with over 40 locations across 13 states, has chosen Interface’s suite of managed services to transform its network, voice and security infrastructure.

Network Upgrade

The OSF IT team wanted to standardize network equipment across all their locations to increase efficiencies and reduce downtime. Since implementing Interface’s restaurant-network-in-a-box, which guarantees 99% uptime and includes 4G wireless WAN failover, OSF has experienced significantly better network uptime resulting in improved employee productivity, and better guest experience.

“Interface’s restaurant-network-in-a-box has allowed us to upgrade to a high-speed, secure network at all our locations and reduced the need for our employees to spend time troubleshooting network issues,” explains Travis Crownover, Director of IT at The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Physical security

OSF’s legacy alarm systems were complex to manage and maintain. To improve security, Interface deployed a managed alarm solution. The new solution includes a mobile application that enables OSF employees to arm or disarm alarm systems via smartphones, and easily manage alarm systems at any location they are deployed to without additional training.

The managed alarm solution has streamlined security operations and reduced operating costs. “By making the switch to Interface for intrusion monitoring, we realized a cost savings of at least 30%,” says Crownover. “Our restaurants rely on our IT department and Interface has really helped us take a lot of the workload off of our own IT team.”

Replacing an outdated phone system

OSF’s aging phone systems made operations difficult due to poor call quality and a lack of flexibility when systems failed. OSF chose to replace their phone system with Interface’s business VoIP solution. “Interface’s phone system gives us improved call quality and the auto-attendant feature allows us to handle customer calls at scale,” says Crownover.

Click here for a detailed case study and video testimonial.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment