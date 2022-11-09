1025Connect Relaunches as Long Island Interconnect to Usher in Next Phase of Growth

WESTBURY, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1025Connect, the premier, carrier-neutral interconnection facility on Long Island, is excited to announce that it has rebranded as Long Island Interconnect to support an enhanced mission to become a full-service global interconnection hub. In addition to serving domestic carriers and international subsea cable providers, the company now supports a broad range of cross-industry clients with edge, cloud and IoT needs who benefit from low-latency connectivity options, flexible infrastructure solutions and high-touch managed services.



The announcement comes on the heels of significant updates that have taken place this year and additional upgrades that are on the horizon for the first half of 2023. Growth over the last year has taken the form of new customers, additional network buildout, and new strategic partnerships. Substantial infrastructure upgrades have also been made, leading to greater capacity and efficiency for colocation customers. Additional updates to the design and usability of the site are also underway and will lead to an enhanced customer experience for those visiting the facility.

“We are thrilled to relaunch as Long Island Interconnect to reflect our growth and expanding mission,” says Henry Bergmann, Managing Member. “Our goal is to become a full-service interconnection hub on the East Coast — going beyond a place where networks meet, to one where enterprise clients can access not only exceptional connectivity options but a range of infrastructure solutions and managed service capabilities to help them navigate today’s increasingly complex digital landscape.”

The partnership with NYI was instrumental in both defining the rebranding effort and in expanding Long Island Interconnect’s portfolio of offerings.

“Long Island Interconnect is enabling the enablers of connectivity,” adds NYI’s COO Phillip Koblence, “and by doing so, they are supporting a broad set of industries who rely on seamless connectivity such as finance, gaming, media, and education. Long Island Interconnect is also transitioning from being a commodity provider to a solutions facilitator, committed to solving challenges for clients with custom infrastructure requirements who are looking for personalized service in a market dominated by large, often inflexible, players.”

Over the next few months, Long Island Interconnect will be enhancing its Partner Program and further expanding its ecosystem to provide clients with additional service options.

The new rebranded website is now online. Please visit www.longislandinterconnect.com for more information.

About Long Island Interconnect

Long Island Interconnect (formerly 1025Connect) is the premier, carrier-neutral interconnection facility with direct access to subsea cable systems and a global Internet Exchange on Long Island. Located at the crossroads of the region’s most critical intercontinental Internet traffic routes, Long Island Interconnect enables the enablers of connectivity and offers a full range of connectivity and infrastructure solutions, managed service options and access to a trusted global ecosystem of partners. Visit our solutions page for more information about our offerings. Media contact: pr@longislandinterconnect.com.

About NYI

NYI is a global provider of hybrid infrastructure, network, and interconnection solutions. The company is known for cutting through the complexity of the IT landscape and facilitating custom solutions to address the critical infrastructure and connectivity needs of clients across industries. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners. To learn more about NYI visit www.nyi.net.