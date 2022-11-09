Luxury Yacht Market Growth US$ 15830 Million by 2027 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Yacht market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Luxury Yacht market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

The global Luxury Yacht market was valued at US$ 10460 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15830 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.



Segmentation by Types: -

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Segmentation by Applications: -

Private Use

Commercial Use

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe is the largest Luxury Yacht market with about 54% market share. Asia-Pacific is follower, accounting for about 21% market share.



Major players in the global market include: -

Azimut/Benetti

Sunseeker

Sanlorenzo

Feadship

Oceanco

Ferretti Group

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Horizon

Westport

Overmarine

Trinity Yachts

Heesen Yachts

Lürssen

Cerri - Baglietto

Top 3 companies occupied about 43% market share.

TOC of Luxury Yacht Market Research Report: -

1 Luxury Yacht Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Luxury Yacht Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Luxury Yacht Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

