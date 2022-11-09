Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Rising Testing Rates Fueling Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Application, Sample Type, Technology, End-use, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market would witness market growth of -5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The clinical presentation of the patient and a number of diagnostic assays are used in current methods of diagnosis and surveillance. This could be difficult, though, because the clinical presentation for respiratory infections is sometimes insufficient for identification due to overlapping symptoms. Over the past few years, laboratory diagnosis of respiratory infections has advanced significantly, enabling prompt and useful results to be given to patients.



In recent years, laboratory diagnostic testing for respiratory tests has developed quickly. Direct fluorescent antigen (DFA) testing, quick serological assays, conventional microbiological respiratory cultures, and pathogen-specific molecular assays are only a few of the numerous methods and assays used in laboratories. Each has a specific function and is essential to the lab.



Numerous conventional testing techniques, such as culture, DFA, and quick testing, are arbitrary and reliant on the approach and experience of the user. Additionally, DFA is subjected to suitable lower respiratory tract digestion and photobleaching. The turnaround time of these traditional techniques is another drawback. Many conventional techniques could take several hours to accomplish, let alone days or weeks. Rapid serology-based assays are on the other end of the spectrum. These rapid assays, whether used at the point of care or in the lab, provide a quick check to see if a specific pathogen is present. Positives are often verified using traditional microbiology techniques. Rapid tests offer a rapid screening but are less sensitive than traditional microbiological.



Over the projected period, Europe is anticipated to experience a significant growth rate. The rising emergence of respiratory indications as well as rising testing rates is both responsible for the region's expansion. The NHS experiences significant pressures during the winter because of respiratory diseases; the majority of these admissions are non-elective and more than double during this time. A large number of people in the region are affected by respiratory disease, which is the third leading cause of death there (after cancer and cardiovascular disease).



The Germany market dominated the Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.4 billion by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of -6.4% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would showcase a CAGR of -4.9% during (2022-2028).





Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Imaging Tests

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Others

Services

By Application

SARS/COVID 19

Influenza

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)

Tuberculosis

Streptococcus Testing

Others

By Sample Type

Saliva

Anterior Nasal Region

Blood

Nasopharyngeal Swabs (NPS)

Others

By Technology

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Immunoassay

Others

By End Use

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Physician Offices & Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product Type



Chapter 5. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Application



Chapter 6. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Sample Type



Chapter 7. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology



Chapter 8. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End-use



Chapter 9. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

