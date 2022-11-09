Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Rising Testing Rates Fueling Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Application, Sample Type, Technology, End-use, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market would witness market growth of -5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The clinical presentation of the patient and a number of diagnostic assays are used in current methods of diagnosis and surveillance. This could be difficult, though, because the clinical presentation for respiratory infections is sometimes insufficient for identification due to overlapping symptoms. Over the past few years, laboratory diagnosis of respiratory infections has advanced significantly, enabling prompt and useful results to be given to patients.
In recent years, laboratory diagnostic testing for respiratory tests has developed quickly. Direct fluorescent antigen (DFA) testing, quick serological assays, conventional microbiological respiratory cultures, and pathogen-specific molecular assays are only a few of the numerous methods and assays used in laboratories. Each has a specific function and is essential to the lab.
Numerous conventional testing techniques, such as culture, DFA, and quick testing, are arbitrary and reliant on the approach and experience of the user. Additionally, DFA is subjected to suitable lower respiratory tract digestion and photobleaching. The turnaround time of these traditional techniques is another drawback. Many conventional techniques could take several hours to accomplish, let alone days or weeks. Rapid serology-based assays are on the other end of the spectrum. These rapid assays, whether used at the point of care or in the lab, provide a quick check to see if a specific pathogen is present. Positives are often verified using traditional microbiology techniques. Rapid tests offer a rapid screening but are less sensitive than traditional microbiological.
Over the projected period, Europe is anticipated to experience a significant growth rate. The rising emergence of respiratory indications as well as rising testing rates is both responsible for the region's expansion. The NHS experiences significant pressures during the winter because of respiratory diseases; the majority of these admissions are non-elective and more than double during this time. A large number of people in the region are affected by respiratory disease, which is the third leading cause of death there (after cancer and cardiovascular disease).
The Germany market dominated the Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.4 billion by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of -6.4% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would showcase a CAGR of -4.9% during (2022-2028).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Imaging Tests
- Respiratory Measurement Devices
- Others
- Services
By Application
- SARS/COVID 19
- Influenza
- RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
- Tuberculosis
- Streptococcus Testing
- Others
By Sample Type
- Saliva
- Anterior Nasal Region
- Blood
- Nasopharyngeal Swabs (NPS)
- Others
By Technology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Immunoassay
- Others
By End Use
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Physician Offices & Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Quidel Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product Type
Chapter 5. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Application
Chapter 6. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Sample Type
Chapter 7. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology
Chapter 8. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End-use
Chapter 9. Europe Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ob7tj