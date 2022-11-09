Animal Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass $181.7 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research Published Latest Animal Healthcare Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. This report on the Animal Healthcare market study considers important factors such as an analysis of the market, a definition of the market, segmentation, significant trends in the industry, an examination of the competitive landscape, and research methodology. The research provides an idea about various market inhibitors as well as market motivators in both a quantitative and qualitative approach with the purpose of providing users with accurate information. Using SWOT analysis, an appropriate explanation has been given for the market drivers as well as the market restraints. As a result, the Animal Healthcare market report functions as an important instrument for having risen in commercial operations, increases in the quality of work done, and increases in earnings.

In coming years, the demand for livestock animals and animal health products is expected to generate huge revenue. The major factors that are driving the Animal Healthcare Market are the growing importance of animal health and increasing companion animal owner awareness. Also, increasing global population is increasing the demand for animal sources food products. Thus, the market is expected to flourish in the coming years.

Vantage Market Research analyses that the Animal Healthcare market was valued at $141.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of $181.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Vantage team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

List of Prominent Players in Animal Healthcare Market:

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

IDEXX

Heska Corporation

Covetrus

DRE Veterinary

Mars Inc.

Virbac

Televet

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

B.Braun Vet Care



Market Dynamics :

Driver: The Growing Concerns towards Animal Health

The market for animal health has been growing at 3.5% per annum since 2015. The population trend for companion animals is growing and demand for animal healthcare is surging. It is observed that around 62% of the U.S. population has a companion animal. Thus, ultimately increasing the demand for animal healthcare facilities. Moreover, the rising disposable income of population is supporting the increasing spending on companion animals. For instance, the spending on animal health has increased to USD 58 billion in 2019. A similar trend is observed in other countries as well. Hence, owing to these factors, the demand for Animal Healthcare Market is expected to flourish during the forecast years.

Segmentation of the Global Animal Healthcare Market:

Animal Type Production Animal Companion Animal

Product Vaccines Pharmaceuticals Medicinal Feed Additives Diagnostics Equipment & Disposables Others

Distribution Channel Retail E-Commerce Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

End Use Reference Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Restrain: Rise in Cost of Veterinary Services & Testing

The pet adoption across the globe is increasing swiftly and the increasing demand for companion animals. The growing need for animal healthcare is surging and costs of veterinary services and testing are increasing. For instance, The American Pet Products Association (APPA), stated in its annual state of the industry report that U.S. spending on pets reached USD 103.6 billion in 2020, an increase of 6.7 percent from the previous year. Owing to this factor, the market might slowdown in coming years and might face a decent setback.

The report on Animal Healthcare Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Animal Healthcare Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. This region has maximum pet owners and a wide range of definitive measures that are being taken by the government organisation. This helps the market to grow at a faster rate in this region. Also, past experience related to zootonic diseases, advanced technological advancement and enhanced veterinary Research and Development (R&D) drives the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Cadila Healthcare’s (Zydus Cadila’s) wholly-owned material subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments (ZAHL) sold its animal healthcare business to a consortium led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management for nearly INR 3,000 crore.

In April 2021, Hester Biosciences stated that it would begin developing research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Animal Healthcare market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Animal Healthcare Market. The report includes verifiable data from authentic sources, in-depth qualitative analysis, and estimates about size of market. Estimates are calculated using proven research methods.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Ansoff Matrix and Porter's 5 Forces Model. Apart from this, the pre-post impact of Covid-19 on the Animal Healthcare market is also featured in the report.

This Animal Healthcare report has been organize through extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of eminent persons in the industry.

The Animal Healthcare industry report also includes a competitive analysis using the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

The report also covers the regulatory landscape in the Animal Healthcare industry, which will help you make an informed decision. The report discusses key regulations and rules imposed on the sector by major regulatory bodies and various geographies.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 141.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 181.7 Billion CAGR 4.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Merck Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, IDEXX, Heska Corporation,

Covetrus, DRE Veterinary, Mars Inc., Virbac, Televet,

Phibro Animal Health Corporation, B.Braun Vet Care

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

