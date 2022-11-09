Thin Clients Market Growth USD 1197.34 Million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin Clients market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Thin Clients market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.
A thin client is a lightweight computer that has been optimized for establishing remote connections to a server-based computing environment. The server does most of the work, including starting software programs, processing numbers, and storing data. The global Thin Clients market size was valued at USD 950.47 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1197.34 million by 2027.
Segmentation by Types: -
- Standalone Thin Client
- With Monitor Thin Client
- Mobile Thin Client
Segmentation by Applications: -
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Major players in the global market include: -
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Group
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IGEL Technology GmbH
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Siemens AG
- NEC Corporation
- Lenovo Group Limited
- Dell Inc.
TOC of Thin Clients Market Research Report: -
1 Thin Clients Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Thin Clients Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Thin Clients Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Thin Clients Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Thin Clients Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Thin Clients Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Thin Clients Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
